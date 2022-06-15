Novakid Hires New Product VP, Chief People Officer and Head of Performance Marketing

Novakid, the leading European EdTech company in the ESL-segment providing private English classes for children aged between 4 and 12 years old, has appointed new executives to the Product, People & HR and Performance Marketing departments.

Novakid recently appointed Nitin Ramrakhyani as its new Vice President – Product to lead Product Management, Product design and Data analytics functions. Nitin is a senior product executive with over 20+ years’ experience in the product management /product development and has built and scaled various enterprise & consumer products from conception to global launch, while leading & building high calibre functional teams.

Nitin Ramrakhyan

Before joining Novakid, Nitin led products at TESCO, ADP and CommonFloor, to name a few. Most recently, he worked at Prezi Inc, where he oversaw product-led-growth & platform initiatives.

In the new role, Nitin will supervise the company’s entire product line, overseeing and working towards developing innovative products and value propositions to make learning more effective and engaging for Novakid users.

The position marks a new high-growth opportunity for Nitin to which he brings strong leadership skills and an analytical approach to product management & design in the rapidly expanding K-12 EdTech segment.

“The K-12 segment has recently become much more open to online learning, due to the pandemic. Even though we are over the dark clouds, there are immense opportunities to explore in making learning more fun & engaging, leveraging newer technologies from gaming and virtual reality. Novakid is very open to new ideas and encourages to chart out new courses as we see fit. I am excited to be contributing to the next phase of the Novakid’s growth,” said Ramrakhyani.

The new Chief People Officer, Lorena Pérez Gonzalo, has extensive international experience in ​​Talent and Human Resources Management. She began her professional career at Text 100, which became the first communication consultant to win the Madrid Empresa Flexible award (2007) for the HR policies and practices implemented by Lorena Pérez Gonzalo.

Lorena Pérez Gonzalo

Novakid is a fully remote Edtech company with more than 500 employees in 49 countries. She leads a team of HR-business partners and training specialists who coordinate all the global human resources processes for the business.

Prior to joining Novakid, Lorena Pérez Gonzalo was director of the People & Culture team at Talent Garden, leading the international team responsible for creating processes and practices for the entire employee journey, from attraction and adaptation to off-boarding.

In 2015, she established and led the HR department at Cabify, the first unicorn in Spain, where she implemented the processes of team growth and development, talent retention and motivation, and corporate culture.

“Remote work has really revolutionized the way in which we organize the workspace and the way in which we communicate and collaborate. It has generated new challenges that HR professionals have to understand to develop optimal processes. Novakid is one of the pioneering EdTech companies in that it is fully remote, and I am excited about the opportunity to offer my experience and knowledge to strengthen the processes in the People and Human Resources area at Novakid,” said Pérez Gonzalo.

Philippe Capelle was appointed as the Performance Marketing Director of Novakid’s marketing team. He has over 14 years of experience in digital marketing across different industries in Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

Philippe Capelle

Prior to joining Novakid, Philippe worked for Accor, Digital CoE in Nestlé and most recently at eBay where he led digital and mobile marketing since 2019. He brings his leadership experience as well as deep domain knowledge to his role at Novakid.

Growing a scale up environment and fulfilling the company’s mission and goals inspired Philippe to take the role.

“Giving children the ability to master the English language from an early age is critical to achieving a path of greater success, socially, emotionally, academically and professionally, and become true citizens of the world,” Philippe Capelle said. “I am looking forward to putting my knowledge and experience into service for a business with a great and fulfilling mission that definitely resonates with me and to be a part of an amazing adventure, sharing and living this “anything is possible” spirit with all the Novakiders,” he added.

In the new position at Novakid, he is building a world-class example of digital marketing innovation and customer experience and a reference as a growth powerhouse.

