Oxford Business College appoints new Head of Academics

Oxford Business College (OBC) is pleased to announce that Colin Chapman has been appointed the new Head of Academics.

Previously he was Deputy Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University and brings a wealth of higher education experience – with specific expertise overseeing faculty and teaching quality, including portfolio redesign and ensuring the diverse student body gained the skills needed to provide graduate employment opportunities.

Colin also held academic posts at Birmingham City Business School as a Senior Finance lecturer and taught at Staffordshire University.

He said: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to join Oxford Business College through this period of accelerated growth. OBC is a unique institution with much to be proud of. I want to bring my experience, drive and energy and help build on the college’s excellent reputation for teaching and enriching the student experience.

The focus on teaching quality and employability of their diverse, mature student base also attracted me to OBC, along with the investment and long-term plans of the executive management.

“OBC’s values and ethos resonate very much with my own. I’m genuinely excited to work closely across the college community, with the talented staff and students, and with local, national and global partners as we build upon the foundations for future success”.

Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College, said:

“We are fortunate and excited to have attracted such an experienced Deputy Dean and leader to join us at OBC.

Colin has immense strategic and financial planning expertise across the academic, public and private sectors with a track record of delivering success. He will lead us through a time of significant transformation and change as we work to secure our future academic and financial sustainability.

I am confident he will support our student community to continue to deliver outstanding academic results, driving success as a diverse and inclusive college for future generations of staff and students.”

