Pepe Di’Iasio confirmed as next ASCL General Secretary

Pepe Di’Iasio will be the next General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders when Geoff Barton steps down in April 2024.

Mr Di’Iasio was selected as ASCL Council’s nominated candidate earlier this year, and we were then required under our constitution to invite any further nominations from members, a process which has taken place over the past three weeks. No further nominations were received and Mr Di’Iasio is therefore elected uncontested to the post of General Secretary.

He is currently headteacher at Wales High School in Rotherham and served as ASCL President 2021/22. He began his teaching career in Doncaster before moving as deputy headteacher to an 11-19 teaching school in Sheffield. He has also worked as an executive headteacher of two high schools and assistant director of education for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. He was formerly chair of ASCL Equality, Inclusion and Ethics Committee.

ASCL General Secretary Geoff Barton said:

“I am absolutely confident that Pepe will take ASCL from strength to strength. He is an outstanding leader with a deep belief in the power of education to transform lives, and a total commitment to support and represent our members in their vital work in the nation’s schools, colleges and trusts. He will be an eloquent advocate for the profession who speaks from the heart.”

Mr Di’Iasio said: “It is a huge honour to have been selected as General Secretary and to have the opportunity to represent our fantastic members across the UK in their work on behalf of children and young people.

“I will speak truth to power, with the courtesy and respect that is a hallmark of ASCL, but with an absolute determination to produce a better settlement for education. Our schools, colleges and trusts simply must have the funding and staff they need to produce the successful educational outcomes we want to see for all our children and young people.

“I look forward to leading a superb team of highly committed and talented ASCL staff and working alongside our elected members on ASCL Council whose invaluable work ensures that the association is able to represent the voice of leaders accurately and authentically.”

Published in