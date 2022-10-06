Board International appoints new CTO

Former TIBCO Software Global CTO Joins Board’s Executive Leadership Team

Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced the appointment of Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer.

Marco Limena, CEO of Board said:

“Nelson Petracek is an outstanding technology leader with a record of continuous success working in the SaaS industry, building world-class technology teams and leading the development of powerful intelligent planning and analytics solutions for high growth organizations, I am delighted to welcome Nelson as Chief Technology Officer, as we continue to deliver on the power of Intelligent Planning for our customers worldwide.”

Nelson Petracek joins Board from TIBCO Software, a global leader in enterprise data, which empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges.

At TIBCO, Nelson served as Global Chief Technology Officer, shaping the development of technology platforms and products focused on unlocking the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Nelson also founded and built the TIBCO LABS organization, a global team focused on technology innovation, product expertise, and solution acceleration, and was an integral part of the journey to the cloud for TIBCO Software’s enterprise products.

A technology evangelist, author, and speaker, with over 20 years’ experience, Nelson is a proven leader with a track record of delivering solutions for the digital transformation age, drawing on his deep knowledge of analytical applications, APIs, blockchain, cloud and event-driven architectures.

Prior to TIBCO, Nelson acted as senior director within Informatica Corporation’s Enterprise Technologies group and has held consulting roles with a number of companies.

Nelson Petracek, Chief Technology Officer at Board said:

“This is a fantastic time to be joining Board, “As organizations execute on their digital transformation strategies in today’s fast changing world, the ability to intelligently plan with actionable insights is crucial. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to deliver differentiated Intelligent Planning solutions as we realize our exciting plans together to innovate, scale and grow.”

Published in