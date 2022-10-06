Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Board International appoints new CTO

FE News Editor October 6, 2022
Former TIBCO Software Global CTO Joins Board’s Executive Leadership Team

Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced the appointment of Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer.

Marco Limena, CEO of Board said:

“Nelson Petracek is an outstanding technology leader with a record of continuous success working in the SaaS industry, building world-class technology teams and leading the development of powerful intelligent planning and analytics solutions for high growth organizations, I am delighted to welcome Nelson as Chief Technology Officer, as we continue to deliver on the power of Intelligent Planning for our customers worldwide.”

Nelson Petracek joins Board from TIBCO Software, a global leader in enterprise data, which empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges.

At TIBCO, Nelson served as Global Chief Technology Officer, shaping the development of technology platforms and products focused on unlocking the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Nelson also founded and built the TIBCO LABS organization, a global team focused on technology innovation, product expertise, and solution acceleration, and was an integral part of the journey to the cloud for TIBCO Software’s enterprise products.

A technology evangelist, author, and speaker, with over 20 years’ experience, Nelson is a proven leader with a track record of delivering solutions for the digital transformation age, drawing on his deep knowledge of analytical applications, APIs, blockchain, cloud and event-driven architectures.

Prior to TIBCO, Nelson acted as senior director within Informatica Corporation’s Enterprise Technologies group and has held consulting roles with a number of companies.

Nelson Petracek, Chief Technology Officer at Board said:

“This is a fantastic time to be joining Board, “As organizations execute on their digital transformation strategies in today’s fast changing world, the ability to intelligently plan with actionable insights is crucial. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to deliver differentiated Intelligent Planning solutions as we realize our exciting plans together to innovate, scale and grow.”

Published in: Executive appointments
FE News Editor

