SEND expert Richard Freeth joins Stone King as education partner

Stone King (@StoneKingLLP) has further strengthened its education practice with the appointment of a key lawyer specialising in education law.

Partner Richard Freeth has joined the firm’s Birmingham office, and he will be supporting school and college clients across the country regarding all types of legal issues relating to pupils and learners.

Richard has over 20 years’ experience in the sector and is a particular specialist in advising on special educational need and equality issues. He is ranked as a leading specialist by independent legal guides Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and also volunteers as Chair of Trustees at Elm Tree Multi Academy Trust in Warwickshire.

“Richard is a fantastic addition to our specialist education sector group, and he joins us at a time when the demand for specialist SEND legal expertise has never been greater” said joint Heads of Education Sector Jean Boyle and Tom Morrison. “He will play a key role in supporting our school and colleges clients, both in the West Midlands and nationally” said Graham Burns, Head of Stone King’s Education Team

“Stone King is extremely well-respected for its work, particularly in the Education and Charity Sectors, and I am looking forward to working with the education team and wider firm in providing dedicated and excellent support to the wide range of clients to resolve their legal issues,” said Richard.

Stone King works nationally with its other offices in Bath, Birmingham, Cambridge, Leeds, London and Manchester. The firm is top-ranked by both independent legal guides Chambers and the Legal 500 for its Education Sector work, and has been named a Best Law Firm for 2024 by The Times.

The firm has more than three decades’ experience in advising state schools and colleges, as well as over 170 years acting for independent schools. Stone King also specialises in advising clients in Business & Social Enterprise, Charity, Faith and Private Client sectors.