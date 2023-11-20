Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Stephen Perse strengthens leadership team

FE News Editor November 20, 2023
sarah bonnet

Sarah Bonnett, formerly Bursar of Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge, has joined Stephen Perse Schools as Chief Financial and Operating Officer (CFOO).

Taking post from October 2023, Sarah brings extensive strategy, finance, commercial, performance and operations experience gained through previous leadership roles within the NHS, Department of Health and Social Care, Proctor and Gamble and KPMG.

In the CFOO role she will oversee the financial strategy and day-to-day operations of the school, working closely with the leadership team to ensure the continued delivery of exceptional education for Stephen Perse students.

Richard Girvan, Principal at Stephen Perse, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the Stephen Perse community.Sarah joins our leadership at an incredibly exciting time for the organisation and her strong financial and commercial expertise and strategic acumen will be invaluable in helping to drive the continual growth and development of our schools.”

Sarah said:

“I am excited to embark on the next stage of my career with Stephen Perse Schools. I am very much looking forward to help shape the future vision of the organisation as it strives to provide excellent education for its students.”

To learn more about Stephen Perse Schools, please visit: here.

FE News Editor

