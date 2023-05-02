Sutton Trust appoints new Chief Executive

The Sutton Trust has appointed Nick Harrison as its new Chief Executive.

The Sutton Trust was founded by Sir Peter Lampl in 1997 and champions social mobility through programmes, research and policy influence.

Nick was formerly Chief Growth Officer for MatchesFashion, the global online retail company. Prior to that, he spent most of his career as a consultant with Oliver Wyman, one of the world’s leading management consulting firms, where he was a partner.

Nick holds a BA, MA and doctorate in Physics from Cambridge. He also sits on the Social Metrics Commission, which addresses the definition of poverty and its alleviation.

Nick will take up the role in early May.

Sir Peter Lampl, Executive Chairman, said:

“I’m delighted that we will have Nick’s experience, talent and energy on board with us as we take the Sutton Trust into a new phase of expansion and seek to continue and deepen our impact on education and social mobility in the UK.”

Nick Harrison said: “It’s a privilege to be joining the Sutton Trust at such a pivotal time in its development – and at a moment when improving social mobility could not be more important in the UK. I look forward to working with Peter and the team to grow the reach and impact of the Trust’s activities over the coming years.”

Published in