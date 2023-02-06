TEC Partnership Announces New Chair of Governors

The TEC Partnership is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Barker as the new Chair of Governors for TEC Partnership. Paul takes over the role from acting-chair Kai Adegbembo.

As one of the largest providers of further and higher education in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire the TEC Partnership provides training and development to many thousands of learners and employers from its various colleges and training providers.

Paul brings a wealth of knowledge with him and a career that spans more than 35 years in the Ports, Logistics and Infrastructure sectors, in a range of senior executive and director roles. Most recently, as UK Director & General Manager of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the world’s largest Ro-Ro shipping companies.

Ann Hardy, Chief Executive Officer TEC Partnership, welcomed Paul to his new role and said: “We are delighted to have appointed Paul to the Chair’s role, his extensive commercial experience and his enthusiasm for learning and skills will be a significant benefit to our organisation. My colleagues and I are looking forward to working with Paul and the other members of the Corporation to take forward the TEC Partnership on the next steps of our journey of serving the communities we work for.”

On his appointment, Paul said: ““I am delighted to be taking on the role of Chair, working closely with Chief Executive Officer Ann Hardy, the Governors and the executive management team to guide the TEC Partnership, and I’m looking forward to what we will achieve together. I have been an advocate for training and development throughout my career. To now be able to combine my industrial experience with the strategic objective of the TEC Partnership to help deliver outstanding learner success was an opportunity I could not pass up.

“It is the role of the TEC Partnership to facilitate the learning journey and I feel passionate that every learner should be given the opportunity to achieve their potential. The TEC Partnership is uniquely placed to prepare each learner to enter the world of work or further vocational or academic training.”

Paul took up his position on 1st February 2023.

