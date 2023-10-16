MIDDLESBROUGH College Group has welcomed two new governors.

Darush Dodds and Imran Anwar bring a wealth of experience in business, civic and community work to the governing body.

Darush Dodds is the director of corporate affairs at well-known North of England construction company Esh Group.

A graduate of Northumbria University, Darush has worked at Esh Group since 2007, during which time the company has won a national Business in the Community UBS Education Partnership Award and the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Promoting Opportunity & Social Mobility.

With over 15-years’ experience in the delivery of education, employment, engagement and economic programmes, Darush is currently the chair of the North East Institute of Technology’s (NEIoT) Construction & Built Environment Board and has strong links with the Chamber of Commerce and Constructing Excellence within the North East region.

He said: “I am passionate about engaging with young people of all age ranges to raise aspirations, change perceptions, showcase careers which many do not know exist, and develop the transitional skills all employers value.

“It starts with employers and our collective effort to bridge the gap between passing a qualification and the entry point for a career in industry.

“I look forward to supporting Middlesbrough College to deliver best-in-class education by developing subject areas and leveraging the funding needed for everyone to reach their economic potential, and above all, giving students a wealth of opportunities to help them progress into their future careers.”

Imran Anwar is the CEO and founder of award-winning Middlesbrough-based company Alt Labs.

A former Stockton Sixth Form student, Imran worked as a project manager at Leeds Bradford Airport and as an innovation consultant at London Midland and Govia Thameslink Railway before starting up Alt Labs in 2017.

Alt Labs helps companies to reimagine innovation and help create products better and faster through a range of different channels as well as helping create high impact corporate innovation programmes.

Imran said he joined Middlesbrough College’s governing body “because I believe in the transformative power of education”.

He added: “The College has a sterling reputation for nurturing talent and fostering ambition, and I wanted to contribute to this legacy.

“As part of the governing body team, I aim to provide a fresh perspective, drawing from my diverse experiences and insights from business, digital and innovation.

“My hope is to further enhance the learning environment and ensure that every student has the resources and opportunities to flourish and succeed in their chosen paths.”

Middlesbrough College Group principal and chief executive, Zoe Lewis, said: “We are delighted to welcome Darush and Imran on to our governing body.

“Their combined experience, knowledge and commitment will be of great benefit to the college and to our students over the coming years and it is terrific to have them on board.”

Middlesbrough College is one of the largest colleges in the North-East and is home to more than 15,000 students, including over 2,000 apprentices.

