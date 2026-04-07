WU Executive Academy Appoints Sebastian Kortmann as Dean

WU Executive Academy has appointed Sebastian Kortmann as its new Dean, effective January 2026, as the institution positions itself to strengthen its standing in an increasingly competitive global executive education market.

Kortmann joins from the University of Amsterdam, where he served as Associate Professor of Strategy and Innovation and Director of the Amsterdam MBA programme. His move to Vienna marks a significant leadership transition for the Academy, which delivers executive education to around 3,000 professionals each year across more than 15 countries.

The appointment comes at a time of continued growth in demand for executive and professional education, driven by rapid technological change, economic uncertainty and shifting workforce expectations. Employers are placing greater emphasis on leadership capability, digital transformation and sustainability, increasing pressure on education providers to deliver flexible, industry-aligned programmes.

In a statement, WU Executive Academy said Kortmann’s appointment reflects its ambition to expand its international reach and maintain competitiveness in a crowded global market. Business schools across Europe are facing intensifying competition, alongside growing expectations around rankings performance, accreditation standards and employer engagement.

Kortmann brings a mix of academic leadership and practical business experience to the role. Alongside his work at the University of Amsterdam, he has held academic positions at institutions including the University of St. Gallen, ESADE and the University of San Diego. He has also been involved in entrepreneurial ventures and innovation-driven projects, reflecting wider efforts across the sector to strengthen links between academia and industry.

The Academy highlighted his experience in programme development, rankings strategy, accreditation processes and alumni engagement as key factors behind the appointment. These areas are increasingly seen as critical to institutional reputation and long-term growth within executive education.

The leadership change also reflects broader shifts across the post-18 education landscape. Executive education is playing an increasingly prominent role within lifelong learning systems, as professionals return to education throughout their careers to update skills and knowledge. This trend is mirrored in the UK, where further and higher education providers are being encouraged to respond more directly to employer needs and regional skills priorities.

Kortmann is expected to focus on strengthening the Academy’s global profile while continuing to evolve its programme portfolio. This is likely to include expanding international partnerships, enhancing the applied focus of programmes and responding to emerging areas of demand such as digital leadership and sustainable business practice.

For the FE and skills sector, the appointment underlines the growing convergence between higher education, executive education and workforce development. As traditional boundaries between these areas continue to blur, institutions are increasingly required to demonstrate agility, employer engagement and global relevance.

WU Executive Academy’s latest leadership move therefore signals not only a change at the top, but also the direction of travel for executive education more broadly, as providers adapt to a fast-changing skills landscape and rising expectations from both learners and employers.