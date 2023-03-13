Youth Employment UK welcomes new Non Executive Directors & Celebrates Sharon Blyfield OBE becoming Vice-Chairperson

Youth Employment UK is delighted to welcome 5 new Non Executive Directors to its Board and the promotion of Sharon Blyfied OBE, already a Non Executive Director to the role of Vice-Chairperson for the Board.

Following an extensive search, Youth Employment UK has now appointed 5 new Board Members who will take up their positions with the organisation in March 2023, joining existing board members: Stewart Segal, Sharon Blyfield OBE, Amy Caton and Patrick Cantellow. These posts were created with the stepping down of the fabulous Robert Hartley and Barry Fletcher with Bob retiring and Barry taking on the role of CEO at the Youth Futures Foundation. A special and heartfelt thanks for both of their support over the years.

The appointed Non-Exec Directors are:

Tom Hadley, External Consultant , Global business & employment practices, Hadley’s Comment

Kathy Jackson Chief Operating Officer

Harvey Morton, Founder & Managing Director, Harvey Morton Digital

Dr Geoff Paul, Senior Academic Director specialising in Student Success, University of Sunderland in London

Natalie Rogers, Director of Group Talent, Development & Inclusion at Greencore Group Plc – Chartered Fellow CIPD

Stewart Segal, Chair of the Youth Employment UK Board said – “I am delighted that we have made these 5 significant appointments. Youth Employment UK is at a time of real growth and innovation, the colleagues we have selected are not only passionate about our mission but bring a varied set of skills which will support us in our work now as we continue to move through our current 5 year strategy.”

Laura-Jane Rawlings, CEO of Youth Employment UK said, “We were very pleased by the response to our search for new NEDs. It shows the reach and impact of Youth Employment UK. But also how important the issues of youth employment are to so many people. The addition of these 5 new colleagues will be significant to our team and bring new thinking, experiences and drive to an already strong board. I am looking forward to working with the new NEDs and moving our agenda forward.”

You can see the whole team including our Board here.

