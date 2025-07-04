70 –year-old college administrator wins national education award

A college administrator has won a prestigious national award for his devotion to further education after supporting staff and learners for the last 20 years.

Andrew Firth from Leeds City College has been presented with the Support Staff of the Year award as part of the education charity and awarding organisation NCFE’s Aspiration Awards – honouring learners, educators and organisations across the UK.

The 70-year-old regularly organises workshops covering study skills, time management, and exam preparation, enabling learners to create effective habits in the future, become more efficient at studying, and stay organised through their future applications and careers.

Wanting to address the issue of exam stress, Andrew puts on dedicated revision sessions at key times of the year, and his care and empathy allows him to better understand learners and where their interests, dreams, and challenges lie.

Andrew also mentors some students on a one-on-one basis, as his colleague Sarah Thompson, a teacher at Leeds City College, explains:

“This individual attention has not only helped them improve their academic performance but has also boosted their confidence and motivation.”

Using this unique insight into the challenges faced by students, Andrew advocates for the resources he believes would lead them to greater success. He is an ambassador for every learner and even takes this motivation outside of Leeds City College, through volunteering in community engagement and outreach initiatives that engage young people.

Having worked in administration for over 20 years, Andrew is a top performer, playing a crucial role in the day-to-day at the college. He remains remarkably committed to his own professional development, regularly attending workshops and training sessions. Andrew is particularly interested in emerging technologies, using them to improve his practice and sharing it with other colleagues.

Sarah added:

“Andrew’s commitment to continuous professional development, and impressive ability to evolve with the times, uplifts our entire team, and serves as an inspiration for us and our own development.”

Not content with contributing to student and staff experiences, Andrew fosters a sense of community among the whole organisation through his social events and team-building activities that bring everyone together. His devotion to learners is an inspiring reminder of how much a single individual can achieve by simply being dedicated to making a difference for others.

Brian Queen, Head of Customer Service at NCFE and one of the award judges, said:

“It is inspirational to read about Andrew’s career-long commitment to further education student success, and the continued commitment to his own personal development to make sure that he is offering best practice for student support.

“Effective collaboration is crucial in any organisation, and Andrew clearly went above and beyond to support his colleagues in this by creating a welcoming culture through his initiatives, linking students and staff together, and yielding fantastic results.”