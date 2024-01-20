An Estimated 49,000 Vacancies Fell in the Last Quarter | FE Soundbite Edition 729

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 729, January 20th 2024: An Estimated 49,000 Vacancies Fell in the Last Quarter

Our top three leadership pieces this week

Firstly Harnessing the Power of AI: A New Era of Education By Simon Freeman, Managing Director of Education at IRIS Software Group, delves into the transformative impact of AI and Machine learning in education, showcasing their potential to alleviate educator burnout, automate tasks, and personalise learning.

Secondly, A New Year By Heather Akehurst OBE, Chief Executive of Open Awards, talks about how this General Election year brings new hopes and fresh challenges in any sector. The education sector is multi-faceted as we constantly strive to improve the qualifications on offer but what are the new qualifications and skills that are needed in a fast-moving world…

Finally Unlocking Futures: The Power of Early Intervention in FE Success By Dr Louise Knox, Senior Child and Educational Psychologist at bMindful Psychology, highlights the critical role of inclusive practice and early intervention in ensuring that autistic and anxious young people have the best opportunities for further education…

This week, we have also had some other epic exclusives:

The State of Education in 2023 and 2024 By Alice Barnard is Chief Executive of the Edge Foundation

Tackling the skills gap and prison overcrowding in one go By Sally Alexander, CEO and Principal, and Maxine Bennett, Lead Director for Prison Services, Milton Keynes College Group,

What’s New in the World of FE?

This week, Ofsted has responded in full to a Prevention of Future Deaths report issued by HM Coroner ahead of school and further education inspections being notified next week. Check out the sector response here.

A recent polling from the National Education Union members finds that teachers’ experiences with Ofsted remain negative. To see the comments on this click here.

New research released by a leading specialist in workforce solutions and recruitment, Hays, says more than half (58%) of education professionals are satisfied with their salary and 4 in 10 (42%) are currently dissatisfied with their pay level.

Apprenticeships are now even better primed to upskill the nation’s workforce and support national recovery in 2024, after a major programme of reviews. Click here to read more about the IfATE-Led review.

From October to December 2023, the estimated number of vacancies in the UK fell by 49,000 in the quarter to 934,000. According to ONS Labour Market Info, the unemployment is 220,000 higher than a year ago. Learn more about this report here.

FE Voices this week

How we can really deliver diversity when universal standards of professional practice are defined and recognised across the world by Scott Parkin, Group Chief Executive, Institute of Employability Professionals.

My Journey From Professional Patient to Healthcare Professional by Stephanie Isley, Medical Assistant at Goshen Health.

The Intersection of Occupational and Educational Psychology: Implications for Supporting Neurodiverse Youth by Gavin Hoole.

The Impact of Devolution on Employability Services in the UK – A Closer Look by Scott Parkin, Group Chief Executive, Institute of Employability Professionals.

