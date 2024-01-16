The Impact of Devolution on Employability Services in the UK – A Closer Look

From positives such as tailored local solutions and community engagement, alongside challenges such as inequality and coordination issues, devolution is profoundly impacting the employability sector. In this article Scott Parkin FIEP, Group CEO, IEP navigates the complexities for effective solutions.

The concept of devolution in the UK, which involves the transfer of powers from central to local and regional governments, has significant implications for various sectors, including employability services. Here we explore the potential positive and negative aspects of this shift in governance, offering insights into its multifaceted impact on the commissioning and delivery of services aimed at improving employment opportunities for jobseekers.

The Positive Aspects of Devolution

Tailored Local Solutions

Devolution enables local authorities to design employability programmes that are closely aligned with the specific needs of their communities. This localised approach allows for greater sensitivity to regional labour market demands and socio-economic conditions, potentially leading to more effective and relevant interventions.

Enhanced Community Engagement

With powers devolved to a more local level, there is often increased opportunity for community involvement in decision-making. This can lead to services that are not only more attuned to local needs but also enjoy higher levels of public trust and engagement.

Encouraging Innovation

Local control can foster innovative approaches to employability services. Freed from a one-size-fits-all national policy, local areas can experiment with creative strategies that may be more effective in their specific contexts.

The Challenges of Devolution

Risk of Inequality

A major concern is the potential for inequality between regions. Wealthier areas might have more resources to invest in high-quality employability services, while less affluent areas could struggle, leading to a postcode lottery in service quality and access.

Coordination and Consistency Issues

With different regions potentially adopting varied approaches, there is a risk of inconsistencies and a lack of coordination in the national employability landscape. This can lead to confusion for both service users and providers.

Variability in Capacity and Resources

The effectiveness of devolved employability services is heavily dependent on the capacity and resources of local and regional authorities. Regions with limited financial or human resources may find it challenging to develop and maintain effective services.

Devolution in the realm of employability services presents a complex picture. While it offers the potential for more responsive, innovative, and locally tailored solutions, it also carries risks of increased inequality and inconsistency. Striking the right balance requires careful planning, adequate resource allocation, and robust mechanisms for coordination and quality assurance. As the UK continues to navigate this devolved landscape at an increasing pace, ongoing evaluation and adaptation will be key to ensuring that the benefits of local control are realised while mitigating its potential drawbacks.

By Scott Parkin FIEP, Group Chief Executive, Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP)

