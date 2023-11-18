New Back to Work Plan and a flattening labour market – Soundbite Edition 721

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 721, 18th November 2023: Back to work and a flattening labour market

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

Firstly, we have ‘VET in FE: Where do we go from here?’ by Dr Sai Loo, Dept. of Curriculum, Pedagogy and Assessment, IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, and Dr Julie Wilde, Senior Lecturer in Post-Compulsory Education, University of Wolverhampton. They discuss the FE occupational/vocational education appropriate for the 21st century by offering seven pertinent solutions.

Another of our top three articles from this week is ‘Closing the skills gap needs a National Skills Strategy’ by Nichola Hay MBE, Chair of AELP’s Board. As part of AELP’S series of articles expanding on the five themes of their report ‘Skills Means Growth’, Nichola outlines why the call for a national skills strategy is so important.

Finally, we have ‘Ofsted’s Career Guidance Review: A Missed Opportunity’ by Kerry Boffey, Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN). In this article, Kerry argues Ofsted’s CIAG review fell short, for example in addressing the broader context of career guidance for employers and established employees.

What’s New in the World of FE?

On Tuesday, this month’s Labour Market stats were released! Most signals point towards a flattening labour market, with vacancies continuing to fall and most measures of employment little changed. Real earnings are growing again as inflation falls. But payroll employment is at a record high at 30.2 million – 398,000 higher than this time last year and 1.2m higher than before the pandemic!

Chancellor and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions announce they are to launch employment support for over a million people. Changes are part of the new Back to Work Plan which will help up to 1,100,000 people with long-term health conditions, disabilities or long-term unemployed to look for and stay in work.

