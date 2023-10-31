Ben Rowland announced as new AELP Chief Executive Officer

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) has today – Tuesday 31 October – announced the appointment of Ben Rowland as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Ben Rowland founded Arch Apprentices in 2012, and helped the organisation to grow into one of the country’s biggest training providers including being judged Outstanding by Ofsted in 2016. Ben has previously sat on the Department for Education’s Apprenticeship Stakeholder Board and has significant insight and experience of working with government.

Since moving on from Arch in 2019, Ben has been working in an independent advisory capacity for corporates, non-profits and government organisations, working on learning and career programmes. He is currently working on a new transatlantic apprenticeship exchange programme with ECCTIS. Before setting up Arch, Ben had a career in public sector consulting, and was involved as a volunteer in various capacities for 25 years at Toynbee Hall, the social change charity in East London, including six years as Chair of the Board.

Ben Rowland’s appointment comes as AELP hosts its Autumn Conference in Manchester today (Tuesday 31 October 2023). Ben will take up the position in December 2023.

Ben Rowland, incoming AELP Chief Executive, said:

“I am so happy and excited to be taking up the role of CEO of AELP. There are huge challenges for the sector right now – and also some important opportunities. I believe AELP is going to make a big difference in helping our members to overcome these challenges and take these opportunities. I am excited and feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead the organisation in this crucial period.”

Nichola Hay MBE, AELP Chair, said:

“I am excited to announce Ben Rowland will be joining AELP as our new CEO. AELP board members, staff and I are all delighted to welcome Ben to the team. Ben’s previous experience and skills are going to be of great benefit to AELP and our members. We look forward to Ben leading and delivering AELP’s vision, Skills Means Growth, as well as growing the organisation and services for our members. We are also looking forward to Ben ensuring the voice of Independent Training providers is heard and recognised in the FE sector and beyond during these challenging times.”

Published in