Does AI Have a Place in Education? How Education Leaders Can Leverage AI to Re-define and Promote Learning

Educational institutions face mounting pressure to not only survive but thrive amidst financial uncertainties and shifting student expectations. With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), a transformative opportunity arises to redefine how universities and colleges operate, connect, and educate. There have been justified concerns over AI being used to cheat in exams and essays. While safeguarding must be put in place, there is a lot of potential to explore.

When used wisely, AI can act as a valuable assistant that lightens lecturers’ workload, allowing them to spend more time on meaningful interactions with students. Here’s how.

Making Your Institution Number One

Recruitment for universities, for example, has never been more essential as many face financial hardship. Where AI can be effective is in the commercialisation of institutions. For instance, it can help identify workable ideas, analyse market readiness, and connect researchers with investors and industry partners, with the potential to increase revenue. In addition, students can also benefit from its implementation as predictive analytics can make recommendations suited to each individual, making the campus experience even more dynamic. Data will be at the core of every strategy, so recognising its usefulness and using it ethically will be key to unlocking growth.

Attracting Business Interest

Students are looking for stability now more than ever. With economic uncertainty, students aren’t as free-spirited as they once were, thus prompting higher education authorities to provide a broader range of work opportunities during and post-studies. The introduction of the year in industry in 1986 was a revolutionary and strengthened the ties between academics and business leaders, enabling students to gain experience at a company of their choosing. It has stood the test of time as thousands of students seek positions at leading law firms and financial giants to retailers and fashion brands. However, there is more scope that higher education providers can tap into, and AI can assist in the endeavour. Connecting with local companies can be automated by AI, sifting through waves of data and compressing it into digestible information that can be shared with local networks and initiate partnerships. The digitisation of learning means that education isn’t limited to lecture halls and can instead lead to worldwide success.

Improving Independent and Interactive Learning

One of the best ways to keep students engaged is by making learning interactive and fun. AI can support this by offering dynamic learning experiences that capture students’ attention.

In courses like chemistry, where hands-on experiences are essential, AI-driven virtual labs can offer interactive simulations. For example, students can perform virtual chemistry experiments or take digital field trips to historical locations. This approach not only helps illustrate abstract concepts but also allows students to explore in a way that traditional textbooks cannot. Furthermore, with conversational AI, students can receive feedback as soon as they submit assignments. When students know right away if they’re on the right track, they can adjust and learn from their mistakes in real-time, which reinforces their learning.

Supporting Accessible and Inclusive Learning

AI has tremendous potential to make studying more inclusive. For students who face challenges due to disabilities or language barriers, AI can create a more accessible learning environment that puts people at ease. This can work particularly well for apprenticeships as organisers seek to make them more inclusive.

AI-powered assistive technology can help students with various learning needs. For example, text-to-speech software can help visually impaired students follow along with lessons, while speech-to-text tools assist students who struggle with writing. For students with dyslexia, some AI tools can reformat text to improve readability, making learning easier and less frustrating.

Some students learn best through audio, while others prefer visual aids or hands-on activities. AI tools can convert text-based lessons into different formats—like videos or audio files—to cater to different learning styles. This flexibility can make learning more effective and enjoyable for all students, regardless of their preferred learning method.

Using Data to Inform Teaching Strategies

AI can also serve as a data-driven partner, helping professors understand which students might be struggling, which teaching methods work best, and where adjustments are needed. By analysing classroom data, AI can provide learning providers with actionable insights that improve the quality of assignments. By adopting this, independent learning can be strengthened as students are assured and lecturers don’t have to dedicate so much time to filling knowledge gaps and instead make contact hours more productive.

Finally, some AI platforms can even predict which students might be at risk of falling behind based on their performance data. This allows teachers to intervene early, providing extra guidance or resources before the student falls too far behind.

For ITPs, AI doesn’t replace the invaluable human element they bring to the classroom. Instead, it takes on repetitive, time-consuming tasks, allowing leaders to focus more on what truly matters: building connections with their apprentices, nurturing creativity, and fostering critical thinking. By integrating AI thoughtfully into their routines, education providers can create a more engaging, inclusive, and efficient learning environment that benefits everyone involved.

The possibilities are endless, and as technology continues to evolve, it will only become more effective in supporting teachers in the classroom. With AI as their personal assistant, teachers can approach each day with less stress and more time to inspire and connect with their students.

By Adam Herbert, co-founder and CEO of Go Live Data