FE News Unwrapped: FE Voices

Our first set of #FENewsUnwrapped where we celebrated the top 10 most popular exclusive thought leadership articles from 2022 proved popular… So we decided to extend it to our FE Voices section!

If you missed our FE News Unwrapped: Exclusives, catch up up and find out who won below…

https://www.fenews.co.uk/skills/fe-news-unwrapped-2022-who-will-win/

In this article, we will reveal the top 5 FE Voices articles from 2022! Over the last few days, you may have seen us sharing these on our social channels… but to make it easier, we compiled them all into one article for you to view with ease!

So, without further ado…

In 5th place, we have The Times Education Commission Report finds the British education system is ‘failing on every measure’.

This report is one of the most comprehensive inquires ever held into the UK’s education system, with over 600 witnesses contributing

https://www.fenews.co.uk/fe-voices/the-times-education-commission-report-finds-the-british-education-system-is-failing-on-every-measure/

In 4th place, we have What are the 160 Level 3 qualifications DfE wants to chop to make way for T-Levels?.

The Department for Education published a provisional list of 160 Level 3 Qualifications that overlap with T-levels. These are set to be scrapped!

https://www.fenews.co.uk/fe-voices/what-are-the-160-level-3-qualifications-dfe-wants-to-chop-to-make-way-for-t-levels/

In 3rd place, we have Government delivers landmark rises to teachers’ salaries.

Teachers across the country will benefit from pay increases of between 5% and 8.9% from September 2022.

https://www.fenews.co.uk/fe-voices/government-delivers-landmark-rises-to-teachers-salaries-2/

In 2nd place, we have The Supreme Court: Part time teachers entitled to full-time holiday pay.

The Supreme Court ruled that a music teacher who only worked for part of the year is entitled to the same paid holiday as colleagues working all year.

https://www.fenews.co.uk/fe-voices/pr-the-supreme-court-delivers-harpur-trust-v-brazel-term-time-holiday-pay-ruling/

And finally, taking the crown for the most popular FE Voices article in 2022 is The Importance of Curriculum Design – 5 key steps.

Effective curriculum design is a very complex process but incorporating a few key steps into the curriculum design process can help to ensure a successful educational programme.

https://www.fenews.co.uk/fe-voices/the-importance-of-curriculum-design/

Published in