Insights into Retention and Job Satisfaction in the FE Sector

Morgan Hunt reached out to over 50,000 Further Education and Skills professionals, including both hiring organisations and job seekers, to gather insights on recruitment and retention, job satisfaction, and challenges faced by industry professionals. This article explores the results of that survey.

In a recent survey conducted by Morgan Hunt, over 60% of individuals working in the education sector expressed their pride in their job. The education industry has always been an integral part of society, but recent events have underscored its importance even more. With the demand for skilled workers increasing, the pressure to attract and retain top talent in the Further Education and Skills sector has become greater. The findings from Morgan Hunt’s survey shed light on the staffing struggles and job satisfaction within the industry.

Morgan Hunt reached out to over 50,000 Further Education and Skills professionals, including both hiring organisations and job seekers, to gather insights on recruitment and retention, job satisfaction, and challenges faced by industry professionals. While many individuals expressed pride in their work, the survey revealed significant challenges that need to be addressed. For instance, almost 40% of those who changed jobs in 2022 rated their onboarding process as poor. Therefore, retaining new hires during challenging recruitment times is vital.

In addition, whilst the cost of living crisis is having a big impact on households across the UK and teachers are working hard to improve their pay and working conditions, professionals in the industry listed career enhancement and professional development as key reasons for potentially changing roles in 2023. The survey also highlighted that work-life balance and heavy workload were reasons for staff leaving jobs in 2022.

Recruitment and retention

Recruitment and retention are critical areas of concern, with 25% of hiring managers citing a lack of applications as a significant challenge. Employers are working hard to provide attractive packages of salary, benefits, and career development opportunities to meet their staff’s needs to ensure a strategic approach to recruitment and retention. This lack of interest in the positions could reflect a shortage of talent, but also a wider range of job options for job seekers. For example, lecturers may also consider secondary education, higher education, and independent training providers if they want to stay in the teaching profession, All of which are also struggling to recruit and retain talent. Meanwhile, HR, finance, and technology professionals have even more alternatives, often with home and hybrid working options

According to employers, pay was the third highest reason for staff leaving their organisations, after job change within the sector and job change outside the sector. Feeling valued and job security were the top reasons staff wanted to stay in their jobs in 2023. Although staff members could potentially earn higher salaries by changing jobs, the survey indicated that they also recognized the risks of moving jobs and starting a new probationary period, especially during a recession.

The survey suggested that vocational subject lecturers, such as those in Construction and Engineering, were leaving the teaching profession to return to industry. This trend was supported by the fact that Construction and Engineering were the most common sectors that those who left FE went into in 2022, alongside Secondary Teaching and Higher Education jobs.

This survey has been a really useful exercise in capturing the thoughts and challenges of those who are currently or have recently worked within the FE sector.

“There is definitely a wide perception in FE that lots of Lecturers in vocational subjects, namely Construction and Engineering related are leaving the teaching profession to return to industry. This survey would support that, with Construction and Engineering being two of the most common sectors that those who left FE went into in 2022, alongside Secondary Teaching and Higher Education jobs.

Whilst the cost of living crisis is having a big impact on households across the UK and Teachers are working hard to improve their pay and working conditions, career enhancement and professional development were also highly ranked reasons for those potentially looking to change roles in 2023. Equally work life balance and heavy workload ranked higher or similarly to low pay for those who left jobs in 2022 gave as reasons for moving.

On the most part, we see the sector working incredibly hard to improve its methods of recruiting and retaining staff, offering flexibility, CPD, transparency and confidence for progression opportunities. This subject is at the forefront of a lot of Colleges plans, with senior leaders working internally and externally to offer the best working conditions and environment they can for their staff, who play such a crucial role in our society. “

By Luke O’Neill, Education Strategy Director, Morgan Hunt

To download the full results of the survey and learn more about how we can help you address your recruitment and retention needs, click here.

Published in