International Women’s Day 2024: Sector Response

The 8th of March marks International Women’s Day, this year the theme is Inspire Inclusion.

Encouraging everyone to understand and appreciate women’s involvement helps make the world better. When women feel inspired to be a part of things, they experience a strong sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.

Let’s all come together to create a world where women feel included, valued, and empowered.

Get involved with celebrating International Women’s Day on social media by sharing your stories and opinions using the hashtags: #IWD2024 and #InspireInclusion.

Sector Response

Dimitra Simeonidou, Director of the Smart Internet Lab and Co-Director of Bristol Digital Futures Institute said:

“It is not breaking news that women have been underrepresented in STEM for many years, both at university and industry level. In fact, women only make up to 34% of the workforce in STEM. However, the statistics did not scare me when starting my career as a woman in STEM – and this is a feeling I would love to share with young and aspiring scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians.

“For me, studying Marie Curie’s life was the gateway to STEM because it demonstrated that this career is both possible and rewarding as a woman. My genuine love of research motivates me to get out of bed every morning. I find it rewarding to see discoveries emerge as a result of my research – which focuses on the development of telecommunications networks, including 5G, and smart city infrastructures – and how this leads to significant commercial impact.”

”One of my biggest career achievements has been mentoring PhD students. Seeing them complete their research, going on to hold key positions in businesses and academia, and contributing to the international technical community is very powerful. One of the key ways to increase gender diversity in STEM is by investing in young talent through mentoring them. For young talent, having a mentor they can look up to has a huge impact on their lives and their career choices, and that is something I want to celebrate this International Women’s Day.”