Introducing Elevare Civic Education Group

London & South East Education Group, is evolving with a new name and identity. Going forward, we will be known as Elevare Civic Education Group.

What’s changing?

Our new name reflects more than just a refreshed identity, it signals the next stage of our journey.

Elevare – meaning to elevate or uplift – captures our commitment to raising aspirations and creating opportunities for learners in our schools and college, and in our wider communities. The addition of Civic emphasises our role as an anchor institution. We collaborate with our partners to create lasting social impact, generating community wealth and driving social mobility for all.

Why the change?

Over the past decade, our group has grown significantly. Last year, we supported over 16,000 learners across our multi-campus college and multi-academy trust. Our network of schools has expanded to 16 across Bromley, Bexley, Lambeth, Surrey and East Sussex, with more to follow in the year ahead. We have also launched a charitable foundation – the LASER Education Foundation – to increase the impact we are able to have – ensuring that more children and young people can go on to thrive in further education, in the world of work and to reach their full potential.

Our Group’s new name enables us to:

Reflect our broader and inclusive reach

Look to the future while building on our proud track record of success

Highlight our civic role at the heart of the communities we serve

Our group entities:

While our overarching group identity is changing, our well-established entities remain the same – continuing to deliver education and opportunities in the communities they serve:

London South East Colleges – providing high-quality further and higher education, apprenticeships, and skills training across the region

London South East Academies Trust – a network of 16 mainstream, special and alternative provision schools, enabling all children and young people to thrive

LASER Education Foundation – our new charity, which is funding and supporting projects that enrich education and expand opportunities for people across our communities

These organisations will continue under their existing names as strong, established pillars within their communities, now forming part of the Elevare Civic Education Group.Looking ahead with confidence:

While our name is changing, our mission remains the same: to provide high-quality education that transforms lives. We will continue to serve learners of all ages and backgrounds with the same dedication and ambition – while opening new doors to opportunity.

Discover more:

We are in the process of updating our digital channels to reflect our new identity – including our social media platforms and Group website.