Nearly 6 million People are Balancing Employment with Unpaid Care, New report finds

Targeted support is required to help them pursue fulfilling careers, new research finds

A new report from Learning and Work Institute (L&W) warns the UK is likely to face a greater demand for care, with projections of rising ill-health driven by an ageing population. Much of this care is already provided by “unpaid” carers – usually family members – of whom there are nearly six million of working age in the UK. 1.7 million of these are classed as ‘substantial carers’, caring for 20 hours or more per week.

Previous research from the Health Foundation showed that care has become more “intense” and takes up more hours in the week, a trend which is likely to increase in the coming years. The eight percentage point employment gap between those with and without caring responsibilities may therefore widen without a joined-up strategy to support these individuals to stay in the labour market and find a balance between paid work and unpaid care.

While not all carers want to work, or will be able to work, many of those who do can face barriers to finding roles that match both their skills and the requirements of their caring role. Carers interviewed for the project also explained how their caring responsibilities impact their career aspirations and hold them back from the most fulfilling roles.

The more time each week someone spends caring, the report finds, the greater their barriers to work: nine per cent of carers who spend 20-34 hours a week caring report being unable to work at all, doubling to 19 per cent for carers who spend 35-49 hours a week caring. Around seven in 10 carers who spend fewer than 20 hours caring per week have a job, compared to fewer than half of carers who spend 20 hours or more caring per week.

Funded by the Health Foundation to inform the Commission for Healthier Working Lives, this report sets out a range of policy options to fix the foundations of support for carers before the demand for care rises uncontrollably. These include a joined-up National Carers Strategy, tailored employment support, raising carers’ awareness of support that is available, and working with employers so they can better support carers.

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“Carers do an amazing job and too often get too little support or recognition. It can be so challenging to balance caring and working and we need to do more to help. That includes looking at how the benefit system can support carers, how help to find work can better reflect their needs, and how employers can step up too. More of us will be carers as our population ages, the imperative to act is growing.”

Dave Finch, Assistant Director for Healthy Lives at the Health Foundation, said:

“Carers play a critical role in our society, but as this report highlights, often face difficulties accessing suitable work opportunities. Our ageing population points to greater numbers living with health conditions, risking fewer people being able to work which makes it increasingly important that carers who want to work have the right support to do so. As the Commission for Healthier Working Lives has set out, sustained and early action from government and employers will be needed to support more people including carers, to enjoy healthy and fulfilling working lives.”

Kirsty McHugh, Chief Executive Officer of Carers Trust, said:

“This timely report by Learning and Work Institute shows how important it is that we do not ignore the valuable skills and experience of unpaid carers. We know that many carers would love to be in paid work but are simply unable to balance the demands of a job with the pressures of their caring role. At a time when the country is crying out for skills, there is a strong moral and economic case for Government to take action. This means specialist employment support, a partnership with employers, plus action to fix local social care.”