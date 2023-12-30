New Year Honours list 2024: Further Education leaders recognised

Leaders across the further education sector have been named in the New Year Honours list.

The list highlights the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK and again this year those working for colleges and across the further education sector in England have been recognised for their contributions.

The FE and Skills New Year King’s Honours list includes:

CBE (Commanders of the Order of the British Empire)

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College. CBE for services to further education.

Zoe Lewis, Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Middlesbrough College. CBE for services to further education.

Bill Watkin, from Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), CBE.

OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire)

Virginia Barrett, Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Farnborough College of Technology. OBE for services to further education.

Anthony Bravo, Principal, Basingstoke College of Technology. OBE for services to further education.

Heather Akehurst, Chief Executive of Open Awards, OBE.

Jayne Clarke, Executive Principal, Pinnacle Learning Trust. OBE for services to further education.

Brian Palmer, founder and chief executive of Tharsus Group, for services to manufacturing and skills, OBE

John Traynor, former managing director of Go-Ahead London, for services to skills and education in London, OBE

Dr Darrell Desouza, former Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Harrow College and Uxbridge College. OBE for services to further education.

Elaine Dale, Director, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Support, City College Norwich. OBE for services to further education.

Samantha Mayhew, Assistant Principal, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, Weston College. OBE for services to further education.

Tiffany Beck from Maritime Academy Trust and PLMR Group Ltd is awarded an OBE

Kathryn Marshall, senior manager at Lloyds Banking Group, for services to further education and skills, OBE

James Boyce, Team UK gold medal winner, WorldSkills UK, for services to further education, OBE

Ewan Payne, Team UK gold medal winner, WorldSkills UK, for services to further education, OBE

MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire)

Laura-Jane Rawlings, chief executive of Youth Employment UK, for services to young people, MBE

Christine Kenyon, Deputy Principal, The Manchester College, Greater Manchester. MBE for services to further education.

Ruth Devine is Managing Director of SJD Associates, an SME electrical installation contractor and IfATE route panel member. MBE

Elizabeth Gorb, director of apprenticeships, Manchester Metropolitan University, for services to education and skills, MBE

Maureen Vevers, Chair of Governors, Askham Bryan College, York. MBE for services to further education.

Congratulations from across the sector on the awards for recognition of services to Further Education, Skills and Employability:

David Hughes, Chief Executive, AoC said: “I’m thrilled to see so many college leaders and others working across the FE sector recognised in the New Year Honours list. Our sector is full of expertise, dedication and passion, and these awards are testament to the fantastic work which happens every single day in colleges across the country.

“I am particularly delighted to see AoC board members Anthony Bravo and Angela Foulkes recognised for their contributions to further education.

“To all those working across our sector who have been recognised I would like to send my heartfelt congratulations.”

