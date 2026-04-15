Next generation to study and work across Europe as Britain rejoins Erasmus+

Thousands across the UK set to benefit from re-opening of the historic Erasmus+ programme

Enhanced learning and work opportunities back on track for British young people from next year

UK and EU finalise agreement to bring the UK formally into Erasmus+ in 2027.

Students, apprentices and young people will soon be able to study and work across Europe, as the UK and EU sign the legal text in Brussels today to formally bring the UK into Erasmus+ in 2027.

Over 100,000 people are expected to benefit in the first year alone, including apprentices on placements in leading European companies, school groups taking part in cultural exchanges, and organisations collaborating on new cross-border initiatives.

Less advantaged students who studied abroad had better long-term career prospects than those who did not, and so the reopening supports the government’s wider drive to expand young people’s opportunities, regardless of background.

On top of this, the UK secured a 30% discount on the default contribution rate, delivering a fair deal for taxpayers while guaranteeing full participation in the programme .

Erasmus+ is one of the key commitments agreed at the first UK-EU Summit in May last year. The UK and EU also committed to delivering deals on food and drink, energy, and on emissions trading, providing a significant boost for growth. The Summit also cooperation with the EU on security and defence – helping to making people across the UK safer, more secure and more prosperous.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

“From learning a language to building confidence and work experience, Erasmus+ offers transformative opportunities to enhance young people’s life chances.

“Generations of people have benefitted from the opportunities working and studying abroad offers, and I’m so pleased that today’s students, apprentices, educators and young people can experience all Europe has to offer.”

Today’s announcement delivers on our commitment to reset relations with the European Union and reflects our ambition to strengthen cooperation following Brexit.

UK institutions and communities will also once again welcome EU participants and the skills, diversity and culture they bring.

This comes as the government announces the British Council is set to become the National Agency for Erasmus+ in the UK. It will support organisations applying to the programme and help students, apprentices, educators and young people make the most of opportunities across Europe, ahead of final confirmation of its appointment by the European Commission later this year.

This follows British Council’s work as the Erasmus+ UK National Agency, between 2014 and 2020, where they oversaw more than 8,000 projects, engaging more than 580,000 participants and awarding around €1.1 billion to UK organisations.

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive, British Council, said:

“As the National Agency for Erasmus+, the British Council will work closely with the Department for Education, the Devolved Governments and the European Commission to make the most of the opportunities of the programme for the UK.

“Erasmus+ has a proven track record in changing lives, opening up learning experiences, providing insight into cultures, and nurturing global citizenship.

“The programme will be of enormous benefit to a range of people from different backgrounds throughout the UK, giving them a global outlook and a whole range of skills.”

This milestone is the latest step in the government’s reset of our relations with the European Union and ambition to improve our cooperation following Brexit.

EU Relations Minister, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said:

“We want to give our young people the very best start, and bringing back Erasmus+ does exactly that.

“It offers thousands of students and apprentices the chance to learn and grow in Europe, boosting their quality of life and helping them gain a fresh perspective on the world.

“This is what a positive UK-EU relationship looks like in practice, making a tangible difference to people’s lives and careers.”

Students, young people, educators and organisations interested in taking part can register for updates now here ahead of the first funding call in 2027.

Sector Reaction

Jamie Arrowsmith, Director of Universities UK International, said:

“Universities UK International (UUKi) welcomes the appointment of the British Council as the UK’s National Agency for Erasmus+.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, reflecting a key ask set out in UUK’s Blueprint for Change. Backed by significant investment from the UK Government, we must work together across the sector to make the most of it.

“The announcement provides important clarity for programme delivery ahead of UK participation in 2027, supporting institutions across higher education, further education and wider sectors to engage with Erasmus+ opportunities and plan with greater confidence.

“The appointment also builds on the British Council’s previous role in delivering Erasmus+ in the UK, alongside its wider international education activity. This provides a foundation for supporting programme implementation across all eligible education sectors.

“To support sector readiness, UUKi has developed an Erasmus+ FAQ resource addressing key questions on participation and implementation. The confirmation of the National Agency will help to build on this activity and enable the next phase of mobilisation.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the British Council, the UK Government and partners across Europe to support effective delivery of the programme and maximise its benefits for students, staff and institutions.”