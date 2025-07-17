Ofqual Withdraws Decade of Exam Access Arrangement Statistics Over Data Errors

Ofqual is withdrawing its official statistics on access arrangements for GCSE, AS and A levels from 2014 to 2024 after identifying issues with the data.

Number of students reported to receive extra time in exams overstated, says regulator.

No change for students receiving or applying for access arrangements as procedures are unaffected.

Access arrangements granted to students remain appropriate and valid.

New official statistics with improved methodology to be published in late 2025 following comprehensive evidence review.

The exam regulator Ofqual is withdrawing its official statistics on access arrangements for GCSE, AS and A levels from 2014 to 2024 after identifying issues with the data.

Access arrangements are adjustments to exams for students with special needs, disabilities, or injuries, ensuring fair assessment. Examples include extra time and the use of a reader or scribe.

Ofqual’s statistics for access arrangements were based on data collected by exam boards. Ofqual’s detailed analysis of underlying data from the boards has now established that the published figures significantly overstated the number of students receiving access arrangements.

The difference is due to the way the data is recorded and aggregated – for example, including arrangements for students who did not sit exams in the relevant year, or duplicate applications for the same student.

The new analysis suggests that the actual proportion of students receiving access arrangements – including 25% extra time in exams – is now broadly in line with the proportion of students with special educational needs in the school population.

Tom Bramley, Executive Director of Research and Analysis at Ofqual, said:

“We are correcting the record as soon as possible. The access arrangements process has not changed, and students who received support did so appropriately.

“This issue is limited to our access arrangements dataset and our other statistics are not affected.”

Ofqual is working with exam boards to improve data quality and reporting processes. Revised statistics will be published in late 2025 and will be classified as “official statistics in development”. Ofqual is working closely with the Office of Statistical Regulation on the new approach.

Sector Reaction

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“While it is regrettable that problems have been identified with these statistics, Ofqual has done the right thing in withdrawing them and working to correct and republish them. Having correct datasets on access arrangements is vital to identify trends and changes across the system.

“School leaders have certainly seen more requests for access arrangements in recent years in the aftermath of Covid, increased reports of anxiety and mental ill-health, and significant rises in numbers of children with additional needs.

“More broadly, we have called for use of high-stakes final exams to be reduced as part of the government’s curriculum and assessment review. Instead, assessment must be developed to better meet the needs of most young people and allow them to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.”