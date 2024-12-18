OneFile working towards open standards for technology

Are we, the Further Education and Skills sector, doing everything we can to give the learner the best possible chance of success? The simple answer is no. As a sector, we reach consensus and collaborate on many things, yet there’s still so much progress to make in key areas. One of the most impactful opportunities lies in how we approach technological solutions through comprehensive standardisation.

It’s not just about APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) enabling software applications, like Eportfolio systems, to communicate with each other. We need to think bigger and consider all aspects of data interoperability:

Data Model Standardisation: A common language for our education data, similar to the Schools Interoperability Framework (SIF), is essential for apprenticeships.

Data Exchange Formats: Agreement on formatting and structuring data, drawing inspiration from standards like those promoted by the Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council (PESC).

Security and Privacy Protocols: Robust standards to ensure data protection and user trust.

Open standards in these areas can deliver significant benefits: saving time and money, increasing compatibility with stakeholders, and avoiding vendor lock-in.

Collaboration and the Challenges Ahead

The Government has already published advice on using open standards to increase interoperability. However, in a sector where suppliers often compete, achieving this level of collaboration is easier said than done. Yet, the potential benefits are enormous:

Consistency and compatibility across platforms

Reduced costs and improved efficiency for employers and training providers

Simplified management for trainers and businesses

At OneFile, we often hear from customers asking if our systems could integrate more easily with competitors’ platforms. We’re open to these discussions because now is the time to come together as a sector to drive this forward. However, the lack of a single agency or body to lead collaboration creates inconsistencies in naming conventions, data structures, and exchange formats.

A Vision for the Future

At OneFile, we’ve taken steps towards this goal by developing an open integration layer, but openness must extend across all systems. One idea worth exploring is an integration bus—an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB)—to create a seamless communication system between applications.

We can also learn from the European Digital Education Hub, which brings together over 5,500 members to overcome fragmentation in digital education policy, research, and practice. A similar initiative for apprenticeships could unite tech providers, institutions, policymakers, and learners to shape our standards.

We’re ready to collaborate with other Eportfolio providers to create shared standards for interoperability. By working together, we can make systems more efficient and ultimately provide learners with the best possible opportunities for success.

The time for action is now. Such an initiative would help us achieve our shared goal of supporting learners’ success.

David Harwood, Chief Technology Officer, OneFile

