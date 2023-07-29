Welcome to Soundbite Edition 705, Are IoTs are the future for higher technical skills? FE Soundbite 705: 29th July 2023

So… are IoTs are the future for HTEs?

Alex Warner, Principal Milton Keynes College Group wrote an interesting article this week: IoTs are the future for higher technical skills

Cool thought leadership this week:

Richard Ng wrote: Creating and filling two million green jobs is going to require a major training shake-up … I agree Richard… and I wonder if this is still on people’s radar, even after July was the hottest ever recorded and masses of Southern Europe are literally on fire!

Graeme Little wrote: The importance of making a lasting impact with connected learning.

Noel Duffy wrote about Achieving Your Potential: A guide to making the move from school to FE and apprenticeships – for young people with vision impairments.

David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister for the Government of Sierra Leone wrote a cool piece: Technology in education: Between opportunities and challenges for the future of learning.

Paul Matthias wrote Assessing the usage of, and attitudes towards, AI in education.

Dr. Kristi Leimgruber shared Coaching Culture is the key to tackling uncertainty in the education sector.

Simon Freeman: Tackling education staff shortages can’t be a “one-solution fits all”

…and Jill Whittaker shares a really interesting article: Employee Ownership – A Better Model for Independent Training Providers.

Did you check out the season finale of Neurodiversity: Empowering Learning and Employment? We had Lou co-hosting and we were joined by Dan Harris and Lee Harrison!

… and a whole bunch of cool articles from our friends at Campaign for Learning – unlocking Family Learning with loads of very cool articles and perspectives.

