Has the reclassification of Colleges as Public Bodies put college capital projects in limbo? FE Soundbite edition 678

ONS College reclassification potentially has a few unforeseen outcomes:

College Classification – does this put College Capital Projects in Limbo?

First up is an interesting Exclusive Article from Labour’s Toby Perkins (Shadow Minister for Skills and Further Education): Ministers inaction on reclassification sees college capital projects thrown into jeopardy

Does college reclassification cause additional problems recruiting senior college leaders?

Luke O’Neill from Morgan Hunt wrote a really interesting piece on a potential unforeseen challenge: ONS Pay – What does this mean for recruiting principals and senior leadership in FE colleges in the future?

This is really interesting. With the ONS reclassification, as Collab’s Ian Pretty said: “..colleges will fall within the scope of senior pay controls, the general principle being that no one can earn more than the Prime Minister.” So what does this mean for recruitment and retention… quite a bit actually!

An exclusive article each from AELP and AoC

We are really pleased that we have had two very interesting exclusives this week, one from AELP and one from AoC.

AELP’s Paul Warner writes about temporary funding uplifts : High-quality skills provision needs proper funding – not just temporary respite.

AoC’s Catherine Sezen writes about Qualification Reform: Why getting qualification reform right is crucial for students

ChatGPT

ChatGPT and OpenAI is really making waves at the moment. We have two brilliant ChatGPT articles from two very different experts:

Dan Fitzpatrick wrote a great article: Sit tight, ChatGPT is about to change everything. If you don’t know Dan, I would recommend checking out this article, Dan is an EdTech super specialist and also one third of the EduFuturists. So I would highly recommend checking out his article. If you don’t know what ChatGPT is… well Dan’s article will help you out. As Dan says: “AI can now write your lesson plans, create your lesson content, give feedback and be a second teacher to your students. But most importantly it’s going to revolutionise the education system.“… so it that doesn’t whet your appetite, I don’t know what will! Ha, ha.

Professor Amanda Kirby wrote: Chat-GPT- is this an alert for changes in the way we deliver education? Amanda asks: Is this the end of assessments as we know it or the beginning of other ways students to can explore knowledge and understanding information even better. Amanda looks at the gains and potential losses and what it could mean for neurodivergent students to ensure greater equity in education.

Thinking of Neurodiversity, Gavin Hoole also wrote an interesting article (but not on ChatGPT): Transitioning into Adulthood: Challenges for Neurodiverse Youth in the 21st Century

