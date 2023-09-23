Learning all life long. FE Soundbite 713

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 713, 23rd September 2023. Learning all life long.

Latest on the Lifelong Learning Bill

The Lifelong Learning Bill becomes law paving the way for a radical transformation of the student finance system.

Other big news… Rishi didn’t just have a re-think on our Net Zero contributions this week: Sunak Considering ‘British Baccalaureate’ A-Level Reforms: Sector Response

AELP launch their vision for a sustainable skills system

Latest 20 Voices – to celebrate the 20th anniversary of FE News

So, FE News is 20 years old! As a part of the celebrations, we have 20 Voices… 2 min short video from different influencers, stakeholders and thought leaders.

So who were our 20 Voices this week:

👤 Jan Richardson-Wilde from OAL

👤 AI guru Dan Fitzpatrick

👤 Skills Minister Rob Halfon

👤 IfATE’s Jennifer Coupland,

👤 John McNamara, Interim CEO of FAB (Federation of Awarding Bodies)

We also had a lovely tweet from Skills Minister Rob Halfon. Which personally, I am over the moon about. The 20 Voices are really cool… loads of reflection and feedback… Jan’s is great, Dan’s is great.. Jennifer reflects on the skills system… and thanks us for being balanced… and John Mac… just so cool. More to come next week.

Celebrating 20 Years of @FENews! 🎉



Like me, FE News believes skills matter – and they’ve been championing the sector for the last two decades. https://t.co/F6FodlrFMq — Robert Halfon MP ➡️Working Hard for Harlow⬅️ (@halfon4harlowMP) September 21, 2023

Our exclusive thought leadership articles from this week:

Our most popular article this week so far is from Ian Pryce with You Cannot be Serious

We have a very cool article from AELP’s Paul Warner: Setting the skills sector stage for the next twenty years

This week was Adult Learners Week… we had a cool article from Kay Smith, Learning and Work Institute: Adult Learners’ Week: Let the adventure start.

Mark Solomons wrote: Developing leadership competencies that promote a positive culture

It wouldn’t be FE Soundbite without a bunch of cool AI articles:

Richard Foster Fletcher wrote: Shaping Future FE Learning Environments with Conversational AI. Richard is also one of our ‘scene setters’ at our first ever event the FE Collective!

Gavin Poole wrote: Empowering the Next Generation: Putting AI on the Curriculum

Keeping the AI article flowing… Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President – Global Head AI and Automation and ECS, Infosys wrote AI: Powering the next generation of workers

Isabella Calderon Hoyos wrote Enhancing Staffing Efficiency: The Role of AI in Education.

Social Mobility and Skills

Nichola Hay wrote: The role of apprenticeships in tackling UK’s social mobility challenges

Employability Across the Globe

Have you checked out this great article by Scott Parkin: Employability Across the Globe: Bridging the Gap Between Our Similarities and Differences.

Exciting team news from FE News:

Livestreams next week – 3 years of the BLG!

So we have 20 Voices… every day a short video from key stakeholders, influencers and thought leaders… like Skills Minister Rob Halfon this week! .. but for one day only.. we are splitting this up… with an important one for me… on Tuesday, live at 10am, Live… 3 years of the Black Leadership Group.

Published in