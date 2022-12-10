What are the implications on Skills and Jobs after COP27, G20 and G7 meetings? FE Soundbite edition 674

Welcome to FE Soundbite edition 674: What are the implications on Skills and Jobs after COP27, G20 and G7 meetings? So what does this mean? This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you be FE News ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and cool thought leadership articles from influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

We have had some cracking thought leaders and influencers write exclusives on FE News this week. Plus there has been a whole bunch of interesting reports and research launched this week as well. We know it is busy and things like Harry and Megan are a bit of a distraction… so if you missed it.. don’t worry, we have you covered.

Global Perspective for Skills and Jobs after COP27, G20 and G7 meetings

We had a fantastic article from Paul Grainger (Co Chair of the Think Tank 20 of the G20) and Professor Muhammad Khurram Khan on the impact of skills and jobs after COP27, G20 and G7 meets with: Global murmurings on the future of work. This for me is a fantastic article looking at the future skills needs. I would highly recommend checking it out.

Dyslexia: The quiet social scandal, that’s being ignored. Again!

I loved this article by Made By Dyslexia’s Kate Griggs. Have you checked it out… basically as Kate said, addressing dyslexia in young people has been kicked into the long grass by Government again. Surely we need to do something about this!… and not just solely addressing dyslexia, but all neuro-diversity!

Interesting thought leadership articles from this week

We had 10 exclusive thought leadership articles this week on FE News.

Eleanor Regan from EDSK unpacked their recent 100,000 Apprenticeship drop out report with: Government figures show that almost half of all apprentices are now dropping out of their course, Kim Pattison from NCFE also reflected on the recent CBI conference and the implications to jobs, skills and social mobility.

ETF’s Dr Paul Kessell-Holland wrote a really interesting article: Meeting future skills needs – a journey without a map?

Richard Rawcliffe from Dell Technologies also wrote an interesting piece: Plugging skills gap is key to public sector’s mass digital potential. Fadl Al Tarzi, Nexford University also writes about skills gaps with Solving skill shortages will accelerate digital transformation.

CMI’s Daisy Hooper wrote: Apprenticeships – time for less noise and more evidence.

Phoebe Arslanagić-Wakefield, from Impetus Pulls back the curtain: on where young people are now

Big money announcements:

Rishi obviously didn’t burn that money tree to keep us all warm… as there were a few big number announcements this week:

£500 million to future-proof schools and colleges in England with energy efficiency upgrades and £490 million skills training boost to help get more people into jobs

Almost a quarter of a million UK youth turned off working for life!

City & Guilds launched some interesting new research: Youth Misspent: Uncovering the harsh realities for Britain’s young people in today’s job market

FE News Unwrapped

We also thought we would try something new… FE News Unwrapped. To celebrate the 10 most popular exclusive articles of 2022 on FE News. So we have started counting down from 10 on Thursday (the day of the FE News team’s Christmas lunch).. so we have had number 10 and number 9 so far. Personally, I think to be in the top 10 is a major achievement, as at the time of writing we have had 452 exclusive main feature articles live on FE News in 2022. That is a lot! It has also been really interesting to see the range of topics and authors who made it into the top 10 most popular articles of this year!

So we thought we would celebrate and countdown the 10 most popular thought leaders and influencers on FE News in 2022. Unwrapping the most popular thought leader on Wednesday 21st December! Could it be you?

This is all a bit of a pre-20th anniversary celebration (as in 2023, FE News is 20 years old!)

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week! Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

Published in