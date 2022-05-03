Who were the winners of the AoC Beacon Awards 2022?

The winners of the Association of Colleges’ 2022 Beacon Awards (#AoCBeacons) have been announced today at a ceremony in Westminster @AoC_info

The AoC Beacon Awards capture and celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK further education colleges. The aim of the awards programme is to demonstrate and promote the far-reaching impact of colleges on their students and the communities they serve.

Colleges were nominated in 11 different categories for their contribution to the further education sector. This year’s programme also includes the inaugural winners of the brand new AoC Award for Widening Participation.

The awards are judged by independent assessors, with an independent Chief Assessor ensuring consistency across the categories.

The winners of the 2022 AoC Beacon Awards are:

The Nous Group Award for Education for Sustainable Development:

South Devon College

The Copyright Licensing Agency Award for Excellence in Supporting Creativity:

Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education (TEC Partnership)

The National Centre for Diversity Award for Inclusive Learning Leadership:

Cardiff and Vale College

The AoC Award for Widening Participation:

South Eastern Regional College

The NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing:

Chichester College Group

The British Council Award for Internationalism:

Burton and South Derbyshire College

and Isle of Wight College

The Careers and Enterprise Company Award for Innovation in Careers and Enterprise:

Weston College

The City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers:

Exeter College

The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning:

Walsall College

The Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in Further Education:

Weston College

The RCU Award for Support for Students:

South Devon College

You can find out more about the excellent work of the finalist colleges through their project synopses available on the College Awards website.

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“Colleges are brilliant – and the winners of the Beacon Awards are some of the best of the best. Every day colleges are innovating, leading and making change happen. If you want to see the further education sector at its best, I recommend you check out the work of the Beacon Winners.”

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said:

“I am always blown away by the work being done by colleges across the country to invest in their local communities, and to equip people with the skills and experiences needed to meet the needs of the economy and get on the path to a good career.

“These deserving winners are truly changing lives, and it is fantastic to see them being recognised for their work.”

