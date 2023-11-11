Will automation create 2.4 million new jobs by 2027? Soundbite Edition 720
Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week
One of our top three thought leadership articles from this week is ‘UCAS and Beyond: Embracing Apprenticeships and Lifelong Learning’, by Nichola Hay MBE, Director of Apprenticeship Strategy & Policy, BPP. In this article, Nichola shares her advice to young people about how they should pursue further education and training opportunities throughout their professional lives and how professional apprenticeships have empowered people to upskill themselves into new career paths.
The next of our top three thought leadership articles from the week is ‘A Paradigm Shift: Not Fewer Jobs, But Different Jobs’ by Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training, at Pearson. In this article, Freya discusses new research from Pearson which predicts that, despite the impact of automation and augmentation on the workforce, there will be more jobs available across England in four years’ time.
Finally, we have ‘So, how exactly do you become an apprenticeship provider in 2023?’ by Jim Carley, Managing Director, Carley Consult Ltd. There was a degree of fanfare when the ESFA announced its revised APAR for apprenticeship providers earlier this year but has anything really changed?
This week, we have also had some other epic exclusives:
- How art and cultural education can create fantastic futures for 16-25 year olds with SEND by Lisa Alberti, Chief Executive of Pinc College
- The apprenticeship levy debate: Flexibility is essential, but definition is key by Daisy Hooper, Head of Policy & Innovation at CMI (Chartered Management Institute)
- Five Takeaways From AELP’s Autumn Conference 2023 by Simon Ashworth, AELP’s Director of Policy
What’s New in the World of FE?
On Monday, City & Guilds shared key provider insights of their new research highlighting the priorities and challenges for providers of maths and English programmes in 2023 and beyond.
On Tuesday, King Charles III delivered his first King’s Speech since becoming monarch. We had various comments in our sector response article from the further education sector.
On Wednesday it was National STEM Day, we had a mix of experts in the technology industry explore the importance of inspiring the leaders of tomorrow and showcase the UK’s STEM achievements.
On Thursday, Pearson launched their ‘Skills Map of England’ with research showing that 2 million jobs will be impacted by automation and augmentation by 2027, but 2.4 million new jobs will be created.
On Thursday, we also saw Black Leadership Group launch their sector-wide survey, which aims to gather the views of educators and FE leaders on key issues affecting ethnic representation and student attainment in further education. Take part in the survey and have your say!
We have also had some epic FE Voices this week!
- ‘Balancing Commerciality, Purpose, and Growth in Employability Services: A Leadership Challenge’ By Scott Parkin FIEP, Group Chief Executive, Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP)
- ‘Improving quality assurance in integrated end-point assessment’ By Emily Hughes, Senior Associate at SDN and SDN + Evoko’s university end-point assessment specialist
- ‘What’s next for Bolton College’s Ada Service?’ By Aftab Hussain ILT and LRC Manager at Bolton College
- ‘Decoding Passive Aggression: Navigating the Workplace with Neurodiversity’ By Gavin Hoole
