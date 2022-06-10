WORLD’S TEACHERS INVITED TO TEACH IN ENGLAND

The best teachers from across the world will be supported to work in schools in England from 2023, as part of the government’s commitment to ensure every pupil is taught by an excellent teacher.

International teachers wanting to teach in English schools will need to meet a new set of consistent standards, rather than their eligibility being dictated by the country they qualified in. The move will open up opportunities to teachers right across the world and make it fairer and easier for the world’s best teachers to work in classrooms in England.

Under plans announced today (Friday 10 June), new, high standards will be introduced, which include the need to have completed teacher training of at least the same academic standard as that in England and a requirement to demonstrate a proficient level of English.

The move is part of the Government’s continuing drive to make sure there is an excellent teacher in every classroom, sitting alongside the commitment to deliver 500,000 high quality training opportunities by 2024 to level up and ultimately ensure that where a child lives has no bearing on the opportunity available to them or the quality of their education.

Schools Minister Robin Walker said:

“I want this country to be the most attractive place in the world to be a teacher – that means world class training, high standards and crucially, opportunity.

“It’s our fantastic teachers that create the next generation of engineers, mathematicians, artists, linguists and doctors and the expertise we draw upon shouldn’t be limited by geographical location.

“That’s why our plans to make it simpler for high quality teachers from all over the world to teach in our classrooms are so important, and why I am excited to welcome the best international teachers to our schools, ultimately to make sure each and every young person has the education and opportunities they deserve.”

Teachers arriving in England from overseas who are early on in their career will get the same induction period as teachers in England, such as reduced timetables and access to a mentor and development. This support will help them as they first take up a teaching post and ensure every teacher is of the high standard required, as part of the Government’s Early Career Framework.

The current system only recognises teachers from a list of 39 designated countries, including across Europe, the United States and Australia. Teachers from other countries need to re-train, or otherwise find work as an unqualified teacher and then go through paid assessment of their teaching practice.

Further information:

More detail, including the full set of standards international teachers will need to meet, will be live on GOV.UK on Friday 10 June.

The 39 countries where qualified teachers are currently eligible for QTS are: countries in the EEA, Switzerland, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Gibraltar, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Published in