Managing Effective Meetings with Arnie Skelton #17

Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the seventeenth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Managing Effective Meetings.

This week Arnie’s top ten tips are on effective meetings – how to make sure you chair or contribute effectively in meetings.

As usual it has lots of handy tips, including a 7-step process to help any Chair address difficult behaviour in the meeting.

There’s also the offer of a free diagnostic questionnaire to help you identify the current strengths or otherwise of your meeting.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

