Martin Doel: Thinking about the system of the future

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

#FutureofEducation - Dilemmas, dualisms and dialectics

FE News chat with Martin Doel to discuss his upcoming (20 Feb) valedictory professorial lecture for his Professorship at UCL, and is titled 'The Future of Education: dilemmas, dualisms and dialectics'. This is an extension on his first lecture on 'Defining FE'.

Martin thinks about the system of the future and learning from what the sector was looking at back in 2010 and when he was the Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC) and they were thinking about 'College 2020'. Instead of saying what the system will be over the next 10 years, Martin asks: What are the key questions people might want to be asking themselves over the next 10 years.

Martin highlights questions like: should we collaborate or compete?, should Colleges and providers be specialist or generalist?, local or national?, for the system to be simpler or more complex?

Martin also explores the challenges of the now and the potential challenges of system of the future.

Martin's lecture on 'The Future of Education: dilemmas, dualisms and dialectics' is on the 20th February at UCL.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong l Podcasts FE News chat with Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE a