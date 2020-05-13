In the future will the British economy rely on having more scientists or creatives? Episode 14: #SkillsWorldLIVE

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Tonight's guests include: Hetan Shah - Chief Executive at The British Academy | Dr Julie Mills CEO and Principal of Milton Keynes College | Robin Millar CBE - Director, Institute for Apprenticeships | Nick Ellins - Chief Executive of Energy & Utility Skills Group | Mo Lovett - Writer & Researcher Specialising in Arts & Culture

Robin Millar CBE is also Chairman, Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group, Global Ambassador, Leonard Cheshire and Record Producer for Sade, Sting, and Eric Clapton.

Episode 14: In the future will the british economy rely on having more scientist or creatives - Weds 13 May

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

News Bulletin:

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.

If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Call: 020 32 900 111

020 32 900 111 Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts The New Normal Episode 5Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Ca Podcasts Tonight's guests include: Kathleen Henehan - Research and Policy Analy Podcasts Matthew Oâ€™Leary is a current @CRC_College Cambridge Regional College