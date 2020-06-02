Do we need to change the inspection regime for providers? Episode 26: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: Anne Milton - Former Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills | Karen Wespieser - COO of TeacherTapp | Chris Jones - Former Ofsted HMI for FE and Skills | Steve Nash, Chief Executive IMI
Episode 26: Do we need to change the inspection regime for providers? #SkillsWorldLIVE Tuesday 2nd June 2020
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
Email:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
