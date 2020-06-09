 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lifelong Learning – We’re all in this Together

Details
Hits: 243
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Lifelong Learning – We’re all in this Together

This podcast episode on lifelong learning was released fittingly during a time when the @GAN4Skills team in Geneva joined its neighbours, colleagues, and stakeholders around the world in solidarity - on lockdown, in hopes of putting a halt to COVID-19.

The messages on lifelong learning from this podcast that we organised late last year in 2019, resonate so much more during this time of uncertainty.

In this podcast, we brought together partners and member companies - Daniéle Castle, Senior Director Education & Talent, Nicolas Bürerdigitalswitzerland and Amélie Villeneuve-Moore, Head of UBS University, to learn more about how lifelong learning can shield us through tough times.

With both entities based in Switzerland, we learn different perspectives from a financial company and a multi-stakeholder organisation driving digital innovation, on what lifelong learning means for older people, how it is reinforced in the education system, and how Swiss citizens and employees perceive its importance. Although the participants are based in Switzerland, the lessons and approaches are easily transferable and adaptable to various contexts across the world.

During this particular time, when many of are working virtually and dependent on digital tools to keep us connected to our workplace, what truly resonates from this interview is that our ability to leverage our digital skills can help keep our workplaces, relationships with colleagues, and industries afloat. In this podcast, you will have an opportunity to listen and learn from companies and industry leaders on how governments, stakeholders and companies are working together in solidarity to ensure that workforces are skilled. Viewpoints are shared on how technology can play a crucial part in democratizing learning, so it is more accessible, inclusive, and equitable for all.

Advertisement

RUTH SWAILES â€“ CONTINUING THE PASSION FOR THE EARLY YEARS AND PRIMARY EDUCATION
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 4 - I am interviewing Ruth Swailes (@Swail
Preparing for the new normal a sector wide viewpoint Episode 28: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Extended interview with Gillian Keegan - App
GREG BOTTRILL â€“ THE VALUE OF PLAY
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 3: In this episode I am interviewing @Greg

You may also be interested in these articles:

RUTH SWAILES – CONTINUING THE PASSION FOR THE EARLY YEARS AND PRIMARY EDUCATION
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 4 - I am interviewing Ruth Swailes (@Swail
Preparing for the new normal a sector wide viewpoint Episode 28: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Extended interview with Gillian Keegan - App
How do we ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and students? Episode 28: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Paul Eeles, Chief Executive at Skills and Ed
GREG BOTTRILL – THE VALUE OF PLAY
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 3: In this episode I am interviewing @Greg
How are other countries skills systems battling the pandemic? Episode 27: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Nazrene Mannie, Executive Director at GAN Gl
Do we need to change the inspection regime for providers? Episode 26: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Anne Milton - Former Minister of State for A
What does the FE College of the Future look like? Episode 25: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Professor Ewart Keep, Department of Educatio
What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World? and #StandupForSkills Episode 23: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International
One Year on from Augar, will it happen? Episode 22: #SkillsWorldLIVE
Podcasts
Tonight's guests include: Philip Augar, Former chair of government’s
GARY COFFEY – RAISING THE PROFILE OF #SEND
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 2: In this episode I am interviewing Gary
JULIETTE DAVIES – BRINGING THE EARLY YEARS SECTOR TOGETHER
Podcasts
#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 1: In this first episode I am interviewing
Joe Wicks, shares his career story on new digital careers platform, Your Future Forward
Podcasts
#MentalHealth and wellbeing motivated me, not money, says @TheBodyCoa

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4639)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page