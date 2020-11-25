 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£100 billion capital spending including infrastructure to drive UK’s recovery and support jobs

Details
Hits: 3052

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

#SR20 - Delivering the Spending Review, @RishiSunak said his immediate priority was to protect people’s lives and livelihoods as the country continues to battle the outbreak - allocating £55 billion to tackle the virus next year.

He also set out how the government would deliver stronger public services – honouring the promises it made to the British people with core day-to-day departmental spending growing by £14.8 billion in cash terms next year compared to 2020/21. From 2019/20 levels, that is an average growth of 3.8% a year, the fastest rate in 15 years.

The Chancellor also announced how the government would deliver the next stages of its record investment plans in infrastructure to drive the UK’s recovery and level up for a greener, stronger future with £100 billion of capital spending next year and a £4 billion Levelling Up Fund.

Setting out the budgets for government departments and devolved administrations’ block grants for 2021/21, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

Today’s Spending Review delivers on the priorities of the British people. Our health emergency is not yet over, and the economic emergency has only just begun; so our immediate priority is to protect people’s lives and livelihoods.

But today’s Spending Review also delivers stronger public services - paying for new hospitals, better schools and safer streets. And it delivers a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure. Creating jobs, growing the economy, and increasing pride in the places people call home.

Investing in public services and delivering promises

Delivering real-world improvements to the day-to-day services provided by public services is at the heart of the government’s vision to rebuild for a stronger future. The Spending Review delivers on the government’s promises to support a high quality, resilient healthcare system, level up education standards, continue tackling crime to keep people safe, and support local authorities in their efforts to serve local communities. This includes:

  • A £6.3 billion cash increase in NHS spending in 2021-22, compared to 2020-1, as well as funding to invest in new diagnostic equipment, support training for the NHS workforce, refurbish and maintain infrastructure, and eradicate mental health dormitories. This is in addition to £3 billion of investment to support NHS recovery.
  • A £2.2 billion uplift for the core schools’ budget in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21 levels of funding. In addition, the Spending Review will fund investment in Further Education, continue delivering opportunities for lifelong learning, and fund the Holiday Activities and Food programme to provide enriching activities and a healthy meal for disadvantaged children in the Easter, Summer and Christmas holidays in 2021.
  • An additional £400 million to help recruit 20,000 additional police officers by 2023, with 6,000 new officers in 2021-22, £63 million to tackle economic crime, and £337m extra funding for the criminal justice system, along with establishing a world-leading Counter Terrorism Operations Centre.
  • Increasing core spending power for local authorities by an estimated 4.5 per cent in cash terms, along with over £3 billion of additional Covid 19 support and an extra £254 million of funding to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

Throughout the pandemic the government have provided an unprecedented economic support package to protect and create jobs. The Spending Review builds on this by investing an additional £3.6 billion to build on commitments made in the Plan for Jobs.

This includes the new 3-year £2.9 billion Restart scheme to help more than one million unemployed people find work.

Building back better

The Spending review announces the next phase of the government’s infrastructure revolution with £100 billion of capital expenditure next year, to kickstart growth and support hundreds of thousands of jobs. It gives multi-year funding certainty for select projects – such as school and hospital rebuilding, housing and transport schemes – and targets additional investment in areas which will improve the UK’s competitiveness in the long-term, backing new investments in cutting-edge research and clean energy sources, investing in a greener future by delivering against the Prime Minister’s ten-point plan for climate change.

Disability & Creating Opportunity
FE Voices
Youth Ambassador Chair, Harvey Morton welcomed our attendees to our Di
Invest Â£5 billion over next four years in employment support to tackle long-term unemployment
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK project that long-term unemployment, could rise fivefold
People will lose jobs, and find their skills are no longer in demand, but hope is on the horizon
FE Voices
The scale of the challenge for adult job seekers As we approach the fe

The Chancellor also set out plans to further the levelling up agenda by launching a new £4 billion Levelling Up Fund that will invest in local infrastructure that has a visible impact on people and their communities and will support economic recovery. A refreshed Green Book will also better link projects and programmes to Government objectives, including on levelling up and Net Zero.

This is supported by the new National Infrastructure Strategy outlining the government’s long-term vision for infrastructure investment, and a new UK infrastructure bank - headquartered in the north of England - to work with the private sector to finance major new investment projects across the UK. And to ensure that Government policies that have the most impact on levelling-up are created by those living in communities outside of London and the South East, the Treasury will set up its Northern headquarters next year. This is part of a wider work that will see thousands of civil servants move to the regions and nations of the UK.

To help people with their finances, the Chancellor also announced an increase in the National Living Wage, by 2.2% to £8.91 an hour from April 2021, likely benefiting around two million of the lowest paid. Alongside that, 2.1 million public sector workers who earn below the median wage of £24,000 will be guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250. And to help businesses, the business rates multiplier will be frozen in 2021-22, saving businesses in England £575 million over the next five years.

The Spending Review also strengthens the UK’s place in the world as open and outward-looking, leading in solving the world’s toughest problems. The UK will spend the equivalent of 0.5% of national income as overseas aid in 2021. The Spending Review therefore provides £10 billion of Official Development Assistance (ODA) in 2021-22. This will ensure the UK remains one of the largest overseas aid donors in the world.And to provide security not just for the UK but also around the world, the Chancellor also confirmed the announcement made by the Prime Minister which will see over £24 billion of investment in defence, the biggest sustained increase in 30 years.

Further information on projects funded by capital spending next year:

  • almost £19 billion of transport investment next year, including £1.7 billion for local roads maintenance and upgrades
  • significant increases in research and development (R&D) with almost £15 billion in 2021-22 including funding for clinical research to support delivery of new drugs, treatments and vaccines
  • £4.2 billion for NHS operational investment next year to allow hospitals to refurbish and maintain their infrastructure, and £325 million of new investment in NHS diagnostics equipment to improve clinical outcomes
  • over £260 million to continue the transformative digital infrastructure programmes, including the Shared Rural Network for 4G coverage, Local Full Fibre Networks, and the 5G Diversification and Testbeds and Trials Programmes

Multi-year funding to deliver:

  • a step-change in investment to tackle climate change and deliver the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, including funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and new Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) clusters by 2030
  • over £58 billion of investment confirmed for road and rail, levelling up across the country
  • nearly £20 billion of investment underpinning the Government’s long-term housing strategy, including £7.1 billion for a National Home Building Fund and confirming over £12 billion for the Affordable Homes Programme
  • a multi-billion capital investment to deliver the Government’s commitments on building 40 hospitals by 2030, rebuilding 500 schools over the next decade, and delivering 18,000 modern prison places across England and Wales by the mid-2020s
  • a doubling of flood and coastal defence investment across England investing £5.2 billion over six years
  • £1.2 billion to subsidise the rollout of gigabit-capable broadband, as part of the government’s £5 billion commitment to support rollout to the hardest-to-reach areas of the UK
  • over £22 billion of funding for High Speed 2, Europe’s largest construction project

Covid-19 support

The Spending Review builds on the unprecedented action already provided to tackle the pandemic so far. It confirms an additional £38 billion for public services to continue to fight the pandemic this year, and a further £55 billion to departments to respond to Covid-19 next year, including £2.6 billion for the devolved administrations.

Investment targeted at controlling and suppressing the virus - and saving lives - includes funding to enhance testing capacity, purchase vaccines, increase supply of key Covid-19 medicines, and purchase and distribute PPE.

Targeted funding is also being provided to support vital public services to help them meet and recover from the challenges of Covid. This includes money to help the NHS recover and address delayed treatments, extra funding for local authorities, support for transport, and funding to help the justice system address backlogs.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning doesn’t stop when we leave the classroom: Finding opportunities to grow and practice skills at work
FE Voices
Today, incoming changes and recent disruption are highlighting the cri
Disability & Creating Opportunity
FE Voices
Youth Ambassador Chair, Harvey Morton welcomed our attendees to our Di
London South East Colleges’ response to The Independent Commission on the College of the Future report
FE Voices
The Independent Commission on the College of the Future (@CollegeComm)
Growing Level 4 and 5 Technical Education from a small-scale to large-scale system
FE Voices
New @CForLearning paper on moving from small-scale to large scale part
Invest £5 billion over next four years in employment support to tackle long-term unemployment
FE Voices
@LearnWorkUK project that long-term unemployment, could rise fivefold
People will lose jobs, and find their skills are no longer in demand, but hope is on the horizon
FE Voices
The scale of the challenge for adult job seekers As we approach the fe
Working hard to safeguard sufficient validity in assessments but also keeping at heart the student perspective
FE Voices
Dame Glenys Stacey @Ofqual's speech to the Association of Colleges' (@
A whole society project: The importance of establishing a vison that is ‘more than education’
FE Voices
5 out of 5: Five reflections on what I’ve learned from participating
The heart of employability services and why technology hasn't transformed services.....yet!
FE Voices
The world is changing. I want to look beyond the immediate impact of C
Turf wars, new providers and spending reviews
FE Voices
This is an extract from a speech delivered by Nick Hillman, @HEPI_News
The Governments apprentice Levy should be revised so that it actually helps young people
FE Voices
With growing rates of unemployment amongst the young the Government sh
Unconditional Uni Offers Damage Workplace Diversity
FE Voices
Reform is needed in the way in which students are allocated university

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 1 minute ago

RT @yarrow_hotel: ? DAY TWENTY ? Give your skin a well deserved lift after lockdown with 20% off one of our relaxing Spa Find facials ?…
View Original Tweet

Kate Mowbray
Kate Mowbray had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 26 minutes ago

⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/gbsiJiZslj
View Original Tweet

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: President employs former students at the ‘Homestead’ 3 hours 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5132)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page