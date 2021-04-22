 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government white paper on adult education and skills is a missed opportunity

Details
Hits: 568
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Imran Tahir, Research Economist at IFS

Rather than just another statement of good intentions, what is needed is a serious attempt to improve adult education and skills say @TheIFS in their report 'Big changes to adult education funding? Definitely maybe'

The government has sought to make reforming adult education and skills policy a key priority, with the recent White Paper seeking to communicate the government’s strategy.

However, many key details are missing or left to further consultation.

This is the main conclusion of a new briefing note "Big changes to adult education funding? Definitely maybe” by researchers at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, published today, and funded by the Nuffield Foundation.

The Government’s January 2021 White Paper “Skills for jobs: lifelong learning for opportunity and growth” contains a series of proposals for reforming post-18 further and education skills in England.

Our analysis focusses on reforms to post-18 funding, finding that:

Spending and learner numbers have fallen substantially.

Total public spending on adult education and apprenticeships has fallen by one third over the last decade, with spending on traditional adult education falling by 50% in real-terms. Learner numbers have fallen by more than one third since 2010.

There is a distinct lack of detail about what the key spending commitment – the ‘National Skills Fund’ – will mean in practice.

It seems to commit to spend an extra £2.5 billion on adult skills over the parliament (or the equivalent of about an extra £625m per year for 4 years), which would reverse about one third of the cuts to adult education spending seen over the 2010s. However, beyond 2021-22, there is a lack of detail on what the National Skills Fund will cover or how it will be spent.

The government has restored the entitlement to free A-level equivalent or Level 3 courses for adults without qualifications at this level.

However, this is restricted to courses in ‘high priority’ areas, excluding many areas such as hospitality, tourism, and media.

The White Paper suggests changing the adult education funding system, but sets out few details and commits only to a consultation.

Reform is needed: the current system is overly-complex, is too focussed on the short-term and provides perverse incentives just to get bums on seats.

The White Paper proposes a Lifelong Loan entitlement.

This would give everyone access to funding for the equivalent of four years of post-18 education and sensibly remove arbitrary distinctions between further education and higher education courses.

There are, however, a number of important details left to be worked out.

Courses that are classed as “approved higher technical” courses will become eligible for extra funding, but it is not clear how this will be determined and what will happen to other courses. This will have a major bearing on the effects and cost. 

Equivalent or Lower Qualification (ELQ) 

Funding rules currently prevent adults from receiving public funding for qualifications at the same or lower levels to those they already possess. Relaxing these rules would enable more retraining, and the Government-commissioned Augar Review of Post-18 education proposed scrapping them entirely. But despite this being an area where it is time for action rather than words, the Government has not committed to this – just saying it will consult further at some point.

Further education and skills handbook changes: what you need to know
FE Voices
Paul Joyce, @Ofstednews Deputy Director for Further Education and Skil
More people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university
FE Voices
More people (48%) would prefer their child to get a vocational qualifi
From apprentice to member of the green apprenticeships advisory panel
FE Voices
By now, you may have heard about the Instituteâ€™s new green apprentic

Imran Tahir, Research Economist and co-author, said:

“There is a strong case for reforming further and adult education funding. Spending and learner numbers have fallen substantially over the last decade. Economic and technological changes are likely to increase demand for new skills and retraining. Yet, the present system of support is horrendously complicated, creates arbitrary distinctions between further and higher education courses, and actually discourages flexibility and retraining."

Ben Waltmann, Senior Research Economist and co-author said:

“The recent White Paper contains many good ideas — mostly taken from the Augar Review — but is short on specifics and actual commitments. The government should have set out a clear sense of direction, but instead has kicked the can down the road, with most substantive decisions delayed awaiting further consultations.”

Josh Hillman, Director of Education at the Nuffield Foundation said:

"The economic downturn following the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to increase demand for post-18 education and training, and to put a premium on the qualifications that can be acquired.  This is likely to highlight flaws in the existing system. For adults from a wide range of backgrounds to be able to gain the skills required by potential employers, it is more important than ever that the government ensures that the further education system is adequately funded and fit for purpose."

Association of Colleges is the national voice for colleges, representing more than 90% of England's colleges. Responding to the Institute for Fiscal Studies paper ‘Big changes to adult education funding? Definitely maybe' on the government's recent Skills for Jobs White Paper, Association of Colleges, Chief Executive, David Hughes said:

“Today’s report from IFS shows adult education is still suffering after a decade of neglect and funding cuts. The consequence is far fewer adult learners and big skills gaps. IFS rightly points out that it will take long term increases in investment for the rest of the decade. The ambitions in the White Paper will need to be a priority in the spending review otherwise adults will continue to miss out and employers will struggle to find the skilled people they need. 

There is a great opportunity to provide a solid foundation, towards a stronger, more coherent technical education system that generates a culture of lifelong learning. This needs to be at the core of government’s agenda to allow colleges to support people into work, adapt to a changing labour market and re-skill.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Consultation launched to create new flexible apprenticeships (flexi-job Apprenticeship scheme)
FE Voices
Consultation launched to create new #FlexiApprenticeships The flexi-jo
Further education and skills handbook changes: what you need to know
FE Voices
Paul Joyce, @Ofstednews Deputy Director for Further Education and Skil
More people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university
FE Voices
More people (48%) would prefer their child to get a vocational qualifi
From apprentice to member of the green apprenticeships advisory panel
FE Voices
By now, you may have heard about the Institute’s new green apprentic
Supreme Court ruling could save Colleges and Universities millions in VAT
FE Voices
A @UKSupremeCourt ruling means that organisations such as Universities
Out of the dark and into the light of End-point assessment
FE Voices
It was quite comfortable sitting on the fence watching, as the first a
How we expect universities and colleges to tackle harassment and sexual misconduct
FE Voices
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) today (19 Apr) called for
Employer Hiring Activity is Picking up as UK’s Lockdown Starts to Ease
FE Voices
Throughout the last year, we've been tracking how the labour market ha
Don’t Let the AEB 90% Funding Threshold Catch You 0ut!
FE Voices
The recent announcement that the Adult Funding Threshold was being ret
£10 to £15bn funding boost needed for education recovery, says new report
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson’s pupil catch up pledge: New analysis released today [
Planned ‘clawback’ of adult education funding puts recovery plans in jeopardy
FE Voices
Government’s recovery plans in jeopardy because of cuts to adult tra
EDSK: A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a ‘Baccalaureate’
FE Voices
@EDSKthinktank - A-levels, BTECs and T-levels should be replaced by a

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive: Are we facing a shortage of digital skills post-Covid?

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 47 minutes ago

Succeeding at your short inspection for ‘good’ and...

Overview Many ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ providers forget that their next Ofsted inspection is most likely to be a short inspection. This webinar will...

  • Tuesday, 11 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 53 minutes ago

From Supporting Provider to Employer or Main Provider

Overview Many commercial training providers and employers ‘dip their toes’ into apprenticeship waters by becoming a Supporting Provider...

  • Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, How learning providers can support victims and survivors of domestic abuse 57 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5621)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page