Are we seeing a two speed recovery? Sector Reaction to the June 2021 ONS labour market stats.

The latest labour market info for June 2021 has been released by ONS

Jobs vacancies hit nearly a million – while long-term unemployment reaches highest in five years. Record vacancy figures disguise a “two speed recovery” with many of those out of work missing out.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:

 “As we approach the final stages of reopening the economy, I look forward to seeing more people back at work and the economy continuing to rebound.

“We are bouncing back – the number of employees on payrolls is at its highest level since last April and the number of people on furlough halved in the three months to May.

“Our Plan for Jobs will continue to create jobs and help people back in to work, through schemes like Kickstart, traineeships and apprenticeships.”

Commenting on today’s Labour Market Statistics, IES Director Tony Wilson said:

“Today’s figures show that the jobs recovery continued to pick up pace through spring as restrictions eased. As we expected, the single-month estimate of job vacancies for June was the highest figure ever recorded, smashing the previous record and driven by rises across nearly all industries. Payrolled employment also saw its strongest ever growth, with young people particularly benefiting.  However despite this good news, long-term unemployment continues to rise – hitting its highest in more than five years, with long-term unemployment for older workers now at its highest since 2014. There are now more unemployed people than there are those still on full furlough, and with the economy creating jobs we need to be doing far better at helping unemployed people to fill them. If we don’t, then we’re risking a two speed recovery with those who lost their jobs last year being left behind.”

Responding to the latest ONS figures, Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute, said: 

“The labour market shows strong signs of recovery as the economy reopens, with a record rise of 356,000 in payroll employment in June and online vacancies back above pre-pandemic levels. Nonetheless, there are still 206,000 fewer people in work than in March 2020, and long-term unemployment is rising fast, up around 50% on pre-crisis levels. 

“Despite this, some employers report difficulties recruiting, showing we need to increase support for people to look for work. We need to avoid an uneven recovery with some areas and groups missing out. The continuing easing of restrictions is likely to aid recovery in the months ahead, but the end of furlough in the autumn means full labour market recovery is likely to take years.”

Responding to the latest UK Labour market statistics from the Office of National Statistics, Steve Haines, Director of Public Affairs at youth charity Impetus is urging the Government to address youth unemployment:     

“We’re beginning to see an uneven recovery, with young people bearing the brunt.

“The government needs to do more to support young people who have fallen out of work - while unemployment for 18-24-year-olds is marginally lower than this time last year, over one in five of them are long-term unemployed, compared to one in eight 12 months ago. We are fast approaching the end of furlough when we'll see hundreds of thousands more young people out of the labour market, and they will join those leaving education on the list of those looking for work.

“Over a year ago the Prime Minister promised an ‘Opportunity Guarantee’ for young people, we need to see targeted support to address the young people worst affected by the crisis.”

"Today’s ONS statistics are good news for the jobs market but a shortage of quality candidates threatens a full recovery".

That’s according to recruitment boss David Morel, the CEO of Tiger Recruitment. David Morel said:

“Today’s ONS data is the good news that the jobs market has been waiting for. The unemployment rate is down, total hours worked is up whilst the number of job vacancies has surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 15 months. As Covid restrictions ease and office life starts to resume, there has been a sharp rise in hiring activity, with ONS data showing that the rate of recovery is highest, perhaps unsurprisingly, in human health and social work.  

“However, a full and sustained jobs market recovery relies on having the right talent to fill the jobs available. This has been challenging due to people being reluctant to change roles throughout the pandemic, compounded by the fact that there are fewer non-UK nationals from the EU available for work. Quality candidates are being snapped up and employers hoping to secure their first choice will need to act quickly. They’ll also need to offer a competitive salary and benefits package, with flexible working as standard.”

