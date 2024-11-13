Academics from University of Derby join prestigious world-ranking top 2% scientists list

Four academics from the University of Derby @DerbyUni have been added to a prestigious global list of the world’s top scientists.

The ‘World Ranking Top 2% Scientists’ list, which is created and updated annually by Stanford University, recognises the most influential researchers across a broad range of scientific fields.

The ranking, which includes more than 100,000 scientists, is based on two datasets; one career-long and one focusing on the previous year, showing how frequently academics are cited according to a range of measures.

The University of Derby academics added to the list for 2024 for their innovative research are:

Abid Khan, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science

Michael Sweet, Professor of Molecular Ecology

Miles Richardson, Professor of Human Factors and Nature Connectedness

Samuel Oluwarotimi, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science

They join fellow University of Derby academics who are already on the list:

Alex Molasiotis, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Education

Jose Arturo Garza-Reyes, Professor of Operations Management and Head of the Centre for Supply Chain Management

Ray Bull, Professor in Criminal Investigation

David Crouch, Emeritus Professor in Cultural Geography

Hugh Rollinson, Emeritus Professor of Earth Science

Paul Gilbert, Professor of Clinical Psychology

James Avis, Professor of Post-Compulsory Education

Zhiyin Yang, Professor of Aerospace Engineering

Professor Warren Manning, Provost – Innovation & Research at the University of Derby, said:

“It is fantastic to see the innovative and impactful work of our leading researchers here at the University of Derby being recognised on a global scale.

“Delivering excellent research that has real-world impact is at the heart of what we do at the University, and we are proud of the diverse range of projects that our expert academics are leading.

“From supporting innovation in rail infrastructure and developing strategies for a greener economy to conserving coral reefs in the face of climate change, our academics are continually pushing the boundaries with ground-breaking research.”

The University is committed, as indicated by being a signatory of external benchmarks (San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA) and Coalition for Advancing Research Assessment (CoARA)), to the responsible use of publication-based metrics and the use of a combination of appropriate qualitative and quantitative indicators to consider the quality of individual research publications.