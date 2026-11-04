Artist returns to college that gave her the most ‘influential years’ of her life

An artist has returned to her roots to take part in an ambitious art project involving the college where she honed her craft as a student.

Nearly 40 years ago, Mary Casserley attended the Watford School of Art, which was integrated into West Herts College in 1991.

Now, the well-known local artist has completed the circle by creating a painting on the external windows of the Hemel Hempstead campus of the college.

Mary’s piece ‘Old Town/The Water Gardens’ is a colourful portrait of the High Street in Dacorum, which is known as one of the prettiest streets in Hertfordshire because of its mix of Victorian, Georgian and Tudor buildings. The painting gives the impression that it is a mural, but it is, in fact, a digital representation of Mary’s original artwork.

The artwork is part of the UK-wide Street Stories initiative, which encourages artists to come together to create more attractive town centres, transforming windows and buildings across the country.

Mary, who grew up in Berkhamsted and now lives in Tring, said:

“It was nearly 40 years ago that I studied on the Foundation Course at Watford School of Art, which remains one of the most enjoyable and influential years of my life. Our base was a charming Victorian school building in Ridge Street, and we regularly travelled to the main campus on Hempstead Road for photography classes.

“Looking back on those days fills me with fond memories, and it is a pleasure to contribute to a project that celebrates the local area and its stories.”

Mary, who primarily works in gouache on paper, says her artistic style is often “inspired by the railway poster art of the 1930s”.

Commissioned by Dacorum Borough Council, in partnership with the Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID), the project showcases local talent, encourages tourism and brings local communities together.

The college is just one of five locations in the area where the Street Stories initiative is taking place. Other artworks can be found at the Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre on Park Road, Nationwide at the Riverside Shopping Centre, the Roundhouse Marlowes, the Forum and the Library.

Sian Williams, Principal at the Hemel Hempstead campus, said:

“It’s a huge honour to have provided a blank canvas to one of our most famous homegrown artists Mary Casserley.

“We’re really proud to be a part of this immersive and historic experience, while also supporting our local community. The feedback we’ve already had from students has been hugely positive and we hope to have also inspired some of our budding artists.”

Mary was one of eight local artists who were asked to take part, using their vast range of styles and mediums across the multiple locations. The overarching theme of the installations is celebrating the people, places and creative spirit of Hemel Hempstead.