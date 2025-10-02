Award winning poet Jardel Rodrigues performs powerful tribute to research at Salford that is shaping the world

In celebration of National Poetry Day on Thursday 2 October 2025, the University of Salford has unveiled an inspiring new poem that shines a spotlight on the pioneering research taking place across the University. Written and performed by award-winning poet and Salford graduate, Jardel Rodrigues, the spoken word performance captures the energy, ambition and impact of the University’s research in communities locally and globally.

The poem – titled Roots and Research – explores and celebrates Salford’s approach to research, where academics collaborate with charities, organisations, businesses and policy makers to tackle some of the hardest to solve challenges in the world around us.

The video performance was filmed at key locations on the University’s campus and across the city of Salford, bringing Jardel’s powerful words to life.

Jardel graduated from the University of Salford with a degree in English and Creative Writing. He is an award-winning multimedia performance poet whose work spans live performance to recorded music. He won the BBC Words First Spoken Word Poetry competition and was chosen by the British Council to represent British poetry at a performance in Berlin. In 2019, Jardel’s inspiring performance at an event that marked 200 years since the Peterloo massacre gained widespread praise from the rain-soaked crowd, including director Danny Boyle who described him as “excellent”.

Dr Rachel Woolley, Director of Research and Knowledge Exchange at the University of Salford, said:

“At the University of Salford, we’re proud to be rooted in the community, with researchers who are passionate about working in collaboration with others to find meaningful solutions that make a real difference to everyday lives. Jardel is a remarkable poet and his incredible performance captures that with great emotion and creativity.”

The release coincides with National Poetry Day 2025 on Thursday 2 October 2025, a UK wide celebration of poetry held annually on the first Thursday of October every year.

David Savill, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader of BA Creative Writing Multidiscipline at the University of Salford, said:

“Jardel Rodrigues blew us away from day one of his undergraduate degree in English and Creative Writing at The Northern School of Writing. Jardel’s poetry embodies authenticity, integrity and political awareness. Poets this committed to their vision are rare, and we’re proud to have been associated with the beginnings of his writing life.”

The video is part of a wider campaign called It starts in Salford that shares the stories behind Salford’s research and knowledge exchange, celebrating the hard work and dedication of the University of Salford’s colleagues whose ideas are shaping the world around us.