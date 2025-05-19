Bookings open as full Chester Festival of Ideas line-up announced

Bookings are now open as the full, eagerly-anticipated Chester Festival of Ideas 2025 programme of almost 100 free events is launched today (May 19).

The final line-up of exciting, diverse, inclusive and accessible events for the four-day festival this summer, organised by the University of Chester and partners, has been unveiled.

The festival is back after its inaugural success in 2024, with everything from the chance to hear from well-known, inspirational sportspeople and broadcasters to the opportunity to get creative at art workshops.

Aiming to celebrate, entertain, inform and inspire, the festival takes place from Thursday July 3 to Sunday July 6, 2025. All the details are available and places can now be booked on the Festival of Ideas website.

Events will be hosted at venues across Chester, including Chester Town Hall – the festival hub, Storyhouse, the Grosvenor Museum, Chester Cathedral, Chester Market, Chester Picturehouse and event spaces across the University of Chester.

With a taste of the events for all ages and interests already shared and a recent award from the Civic Trust, organisers are excited to again welcome people to the city in July to enjoy speakers, discussion panels, theatre, pop-up exhibitions, interactive events, music, readings, guided walks and much more.

Guests for this year include seven-time Paralympian champion, Hannah Cockroft OBE; former chief news correspondent for the BBC, Kate Adie CBE; writer and broadcaster, Natalie Haynes, and full-time GP, author, ambassador for The National Wildlife Trust and The Butterfly Conservation Society, Dr Amir Khan.

A new name added to the list of guests is Jane Lasonder, survivor, global advocate and keynote speaker on human trafficking, chair of the Hope for Justice Survivor Leadership Council and Vice Chair of the International Survivors of Trafficking Advisory Council (ISTAC) of OSCE / ODIHR (Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe / Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights). Jane will discuss ‘Hidden in Plain Sight: Unmasking Trafficking and Slavery in Our Communities’.

The festival is a fantastic opportunity for public engagement with the University, with academics sharing their insights on subjects from the psychology of TV’s The Traitors and the science of endurance sports to the history of Chester and beyond.

City festival partners will feature, with members of the public being invited to interact with historical objects, join talks and behind-the-scenes experiences from the Grosvenor Museum, and an exhibition and discussions from Cheshire Archives and Local Studies. Alongside this, a wide range of talks and experiences from authors of the University of Chester Press will be presented, including sharing the story of the Foundling Hospital at Chester and the Cheshire Magna Carta, and schools will host events around the theme of ‘Our Future in Our Hands’.

The future will also be in focus with a devolution discussion, a VR Lantern Festival experience, and a learn to design and build your own video game workshop.

Meanwhile, visitors can enjoy the opportunity to be transported to underwater realms as Incredible Oceans bring the sea to the city with a drop-in, hands-on, family-friendly event in their pop-up Ocean Dome.

Katherine Wilson, Director of Chester Festival of Ideas and Professor of Later Medieval European History at the University of Chester, said:

“We’re pleased to launch the full programme of almost 100 free events and open bookings for this second edition of the Chester Festival of Ideas. With the countdown now passing 50 days to go, it will provide the chance to join together, share knowledge, insights, highlight creativity, initiatives, and the city.

“From talks by top names, to reflections on ‘the screentime epidemic’ and a walls’ walk of Chester’s Civil War Siege, to opportunities for play and family activities, there is something for all at the Festival of Ideas.

“Thank you to everyone for your support at the first festival in 2024 which has resulted in its return – we look forward to welcoming everyone in July.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Leader, Councillor Louise Gittins added:

“The Council is delighted to be working with partners on the second Festival of Ideas in Chester. I’m thrilled our Museums and Archives and Local Studies teams are involved again. It’s going to be a fabulous four days for the city, with something for everyone.”