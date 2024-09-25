Business Recognised with SERC Excellence Awards

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) paid tribute to local businesses at their annual graduation ceremony with the presentation of Business Excellence Awards.

SERC’s strong relationships with local employers supports professional development for their staff through upskilling courses; collaboration to offer Higher-Level Apprenticeships and meaningful work placements and working together to embed innovation as a core value of learning at SERC.

The SERC Business Excellence Awards were presented by guest speaker Dr Isla Fraser.

The SERC Business Excellence Commitment to Training Award was presented to (Joint Winner) Templeton Robinson Estate Agents. (L – R) Dr Isla Fraser, with Michael Young, Templeton Robinson Estate Agents.

Templeton Robinson’s relationship with SERC began ten years ago, when they introduced the first Level 3 qualification for estate agents and enrolled twelve staff on the programme. Their commitment to employee development continues with more staff completing this training and, most recently, with five of their team now enrolled on the new Level 4 Certificate in Property Agency Management.

The SERC Business Excellence Award for Higher Level Apprenticeship Employer of the Year was presented to (Joint Winners) Positive Futures. (L – R) Dr Isla Fraser with Victoria McCullough from Positive Futures.

Positive Futures wanted to upskill their staff and worked with SERC to facilitate an April cohort of Higher-Level Apprentices (HLAs) in Health and Social Care, enrolling outside the usual September start. Launching this course, SERC were able to open the opportunity to other Health and Social Care employers, widening the reach of the training. Having seen the success of the initial programme, Positive Futures is also creating a place for a Higher-Level Apprentice at SERC.

The SERC Business Excellence Award for Higher Level Apprenticeship Employer of the Year was presented to (Joint Winners) Thales. (L – R) Dr Isla Fraser with Geraldine Irwin, Thales.

Thales is a huge supporter of the Apprenticeship Programme at SERC. They have created a class of 15 HLAs studying the Mechatronics Foundation Degree course for the college element of their Apprenticeship. This year Thales’ HLAs will join SERC for the Foundation Degree. In addition, Thales employ several SERC Level 3 Apprentices including this year’s Department for the Economy Apprentice of the Year, Andrew Smyth.

Linamar were also announced joint winners of the SERC Business Excellence Commitment to Training Award.