Business School partnership amplifies global impact

The University of Chester is working with one of India’s premier business schools to bring together ideas, knowledge and research to tackle global challenges.

Leaders from the University’s Business School cemented its partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) after taking part in the Institute’s international ‘conclave’ event, exploring India’s ‘soft power’ outreach, and featuring discussions on ancient Indian wisdom and its relevance in today’s globalised world.

Building on the University’s links with IIMK, the University was delighted to be involved as a ‘knowledge partner’. Associate Professor Alex Fenton, Associate Dean of International; Vina Mistry, Programme Leader for MSc (Master of Science) Health Service Management and Athalia Dangerfield, Programme Leader for MSc Innovation and Entrepreneurship, presented papers and chaired sessions at the event, held in London earlier this autumn.

Associate Professor Kirstie Simpson, Dean of Chester Business School, was also invited to join a panel of business school deans to present their thoughts and discuss the topic of ‘The Future of Higher Education and its Role in Addressing Global Challenges’.

Associate Professor Simpson outlined:

“My research has been focused on Net Zero and enhancing employment opportunities within the industrial decarbonisation supply chain in the North West. The collaboration with IIMK is a wonderful example of how sustainability and Indian management thinking can help the world grow for the good of everyone, in the coming decades.”

Discussing the event, Director of IIMK, Debashis Chatterjee, said:

“Our first visit to London was a resounding success. We were able to broaden our engagement with new stakeholders and deepen our relationship with alumni. We are happy to note the appetite to learn more of how India’s management principles, deeply rooted in philosophy, leadership, and governance, can offer valuable lessons for global business and policymaking.”

On further partnership activities, Associate Professor Fenton added:

“We look forward to continuing to work with IIMK to benefit teaching, research and knowledge exchange. This will include future work on joint events, joint research publications and professorial exchange between our institutions. There is a strong connection between our institutions’ philosophies which embrace diversity, sustainability, digital transformation and building social capital.”

IIMK is one of India’s top management institutes, set up in 1996 by the Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Kerala, the state in which it is based. It is the fifth Indian Institute of Management to be set up and is recognised for its academic excellence and strong emphasis on research, teaching, and community engagement.