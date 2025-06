Celebrity hair stylist Ryan Steedman inducted into Fife College Hall of Fame

Fife College is delighted to announce the induction of Ryan Steedman into its Hall of Fame, in recognition of his exceptional achievements in the hairdressing industry.

Ryan, who studied at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus (previously Adam Smith College), has emerged as one of London’s most sought-after hair stylists, showcasing his talent on national TV shows and prestigious red-carpet events.

Ryan’s journey began in Burntisland, where he moved to live with his aunt after the loss of his parents. It was there that his grandmother recognised his early passion for hairdressing and encouraged him to pursue it as a career. Her belief gave Ryan the confidence to take the first step, enrolling at college.

At Adam Smith College, Ryan completed NVQ Hairdressing Levels 2 and 3 between 2008 and 2011. His passion for hairdressing blossomed during his time at college, where he honed his skills and discovered his creative voice. This foundation propelled him into a career highlighted by his work backstage at major events like Love Island and The Brit Awards where he has played a pivotal role in shaping iconic hair looks. Ryan was also part of the ‘glam squad’ at the recent Eurovision Song Contest 2025 held in Switzerland, where he styled the hair of UK entry Remember Monday.

Throughout his career, Ryan has had the privilege of styling renowned celebrities, including Kate Moss, Little Mix, and Kendall Jenner, establishing himself as a trendsetter in the industry. His ability to innovate and create stunning hairstyles has also made him a trusted name in the London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Reflecting on his time at Fife College, Ryan said:

“The thing I enjoyed most about being at college was learning as much as I could; new techniques, new skills, understanding the endless possibilities of hair and what I could do with it.

“College had a life-changing impact on me. I had found my tribe – meeting like-minded people with shared enthusiasm and a passion for hair. My creativity had found a home, and I found purpose.

“College not only provided the facilities, but mentors and teachers also. I saw for myself that the industry rewarded passion, hard work and dedication.”

Offering advice to current and future students, Ryan added:

“As the leader of your own destiny, always be passionate, ask questions, soak everything in, keep your focus, work hard, and don’t forget to have fun along the way!”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Steedman into Fife College’s Hall of Fame. From Fife to the front lines of fashion and celebrity culture, his journey is a fantastic example of where hard work and creativity can lead. Ryan is an incredible role model for our students and a brilliant ambassador for the College.”

Fife College’s Alumni Programme and Hall of Fame celebrate the achievements of former students, showcasing their success stories to inspire current and future learners.

Fife College’s Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the talents and outstanding contributions made by former students. If an individual has studied at Fife College or one of its legacy institutions, they are considered part of the College’s alumni network.