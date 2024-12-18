Chart history-making success for charity Christmas single by University musicians

A charity Christmas single created by University of Chester staff, students and recent graduates has entered one of the biggest club charts in the UK, breaking a near-to nine year record for a festive song in the hit list.

I Won’t Let Christmas Make Me Cry by Ali Reece x Uosee has made its way into this week’s Music Week Commercial Pop club chart at No. 31, becoming its highest charting hit with the word “Christmas” in the title for almost nine years.

Currently ahead of songs by the likes of David Guetta and Joel Corry, the track is also expected to climb the chart as Christmas approaches, and it raises money for Women’s Aid.

Song-writing and executive production on the single was handled by music graduate, Ali Reece, and Music Production Programme Leader, Jim Mason. The package includes performance, recording, mixing, remixing and arrangement contributions from a total of 15 current students, four members of staff and two alumni.

Jim said: “You don’t get that many Christmas songs that are dancefloor friendly and come with such a large selection of remixes, so it’s a great achievement for us to have reached one of the biggest club charts in the UK with our Christmas record. I’m also really pleased that we are able to give all revenue from the project directly to the charity Women’s Aid, so I’d love people to stream and download the main track and remixes as much as possible.

“I really wanted a project that would bring music students, staff and alumni together and the project really has been an incredible group effort.”

Ali added: “It has, for a while, been a ‘bucket list’ idea for both Jim and I to do a Christmas track, and it’s been a great way to reconnect with the University of Chester staff and students, as well as providing an easy way for people to donate to Women’s Aid, which is such an important charity. A lot of care and effort has gone into this track and it’s a credit to all involved that it has got into the Music Week Commercial Pop club chart.”

To watch the music video:

The single can also be heard on the radio, with it due to air on BBC Radio Cornwall, BBC Radio Devon, and BBC Sounds, as part of BBC Music Introducing in the South West, on Thursday and Saturday this week.