Coventry University and Movember to investigate how gaming environments impact young men’s mental health 

Coventry University is collaborating with the Movember Institute of Men’s Health to explore how online gaming affects young men’s identities and mental health.

Video games have long been discussed in the media, research and public debate and are often linked to violence, addiction or anti-social behaviour among young men.

At the same time, some research suggests gaming can also affect how young men understand themselves, relate to others and express their masculinity.

Dr Marcus Maloney, Assistant Professor of Sociology at the university’s Research Centre for Postdigital Cultures, is leading a project in partnership with, and funded by, the Movember Institute of Men’s Health, which aims to explore how gaming spaces influence ideas of masculinity and affect how and when young men seek mental health support.

The project will involve a six-month review of existing studies on video games, masculinity and mental health. Using a combination of digital analysis tools and close reading, Dr Maloney, along with Lead Investigator from the Movember Institute, Dr Dylan Poulus, aims to map what is already known, where gaps exist and how different backgrounds and experiences, such as race, sexuality, class and disability, may influence how young men engage with gaming.

As an expert on how social media and gaming influence ideas about masculinity, Dr Maloney’s concept of ‘contested masculinity’ argues that ideas of what it means to be a man are constantly negotiated and debated within gaming cultures.

Dr Maloney said: “From violence and addiction to anti-social attitudes and behaviours, young men’s video gaming practices have long been under critical scrutiny. What ultimately remains at stake here are questions around the role of video gaming in young men’s mental wellbeing and gendered sense of self and belonging. “This project with the Movember Institute could really break new ground in understanding how gaming practices impact gender equality and social cohesion.”

His research, published in journals such as Games and Culture and New Media and Society, shows these spaces are far more nuanced than often portrayed. Instead, Dr Maloney perceives them as spaces where young men negotiate what it means to be masculine, experiment with identity, build friendships and find creative outlets to talk about their experiences – even as risks such as exclusion or aggressive behaviour also emerge.

By uncovering the ways gaming communities can both challenge and reinforce ideas of masculinity, the project could help inform the design of educational programmes and mental health resources that support young men. It could also provide guidance for parents, educators and policymakers on how to create positive, inclusive online spaces that encourage healthy social connections and self-expression.